kelsea-ballerini-files-for-divorce-from-morgan-evans

While Kelsea Ballerini continues to see growing success with her latest hit “Heartfirst,” she’s also in the middle of making some incredibly difficult life decisions. On Monday, news broke that the 28-year-old country music singer has officially filed for divorce from her husband, and fellow artist, Morgan Evans.

In addressing fans, Kelsea Ballerini wrote, “I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

In speaking with PEOPLE magazine, an unnamed source said of the now-separated couple, “They’ve been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years. They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”

According to the outlet, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans’ official split comes after nearly five years of marriage.

Ballerini shared the news on her Instagram Story on Monday.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold.”

Addressing her decision to divorce from Evans, she stated, “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

In her post, the country music star spoke positively about her relationship with Morgan Evans.

“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end.” She continued, “It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”

Kelsea Ballerini Speaks Out About the Benefits of Therapy

Couples therapy seemingly didn’t work for Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans, despite years of trying. However, the “hole in the bottle” singer nevertheless touts the benefits of therapy. For couples and for individuals.

Previously, the singer revealed that both she and her soon-to-be ex-husband regularly attended therapy sessions separately and together. In speaking about therapy and mental health, she said, “I think it’s really important.”

Detailing her relationship with Evans at the time, she explained, “Obviously we have a strange life. Like, we are both really busy and don’t get to spend as much time together.” As many couples know, and as Ballerini emphasized, it takes time and effort to make partnerships really work.

Amid her divorce, we’re also taking a look at Kelsea Ballerini’s views on marriage. And while she and Morgan Evans seemed to share a mutually respectful relationship, her parents’ wasn’t nearly as pleasant. Previously, she shared that her parents shared a “super-messy and drawn-out split.”

“For so long,” she explained, “I just viewed their marriage as their divorce.” And it’s that that initially saw the country music star swearing off marriage. Years later though, she “realized that there was beauty there, [that] there was love there at some point.”

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini first met in March 2016, and were engaged in December of that same year. 18 months later, they held their wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.