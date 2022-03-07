Kia Planning To Release 14 Electric Vehicles in the Next Five Years

Automaker Kia is planning to release 14 electric vehicles in the next five years. That’s quite a haul for a category. It continues to be defined more and more every year. Electric vehicles are becoming quite popular in the driving world. Now, Kia is looking to make more dominating inroads with their releases in the next few years. We get more information about this with some help from Jalopnik.

Kia Electric Vehicles Coming Out As Investors Receive The News

The Kia people announced this new move at an investor gathering last week. So, the company has plans to introduce multiple new electric vehicles in the next few years.

When will these cars be released and will we be getting some of them? Well, we just might get one of those two proposed pickup trucks. But auto fans can expect no less than 14 new electric vehicles from Kia.

Getting a head start in 2023, the automaker will launch two per year until 2027. This is their plan right now.

EV9 Large SUV Happened To Be Previewed At 2021 L.A. Auto Show

Now, the first one will be an EV9 large SUV. This car happened to be previewed at the 2021 L.A. Auto Show.

“Kia plans to reaffirm its leadership in the EV market through its flagship electric vehicle the EV9,” the company said in a statement. “[It is] set for launch in 2023. Although the EV9 is a large SUV with a total length of around 5 meters [16 feet], it boasts excellent acceleration of 0-100km/h in five seconds.”

The automaker also said the car can provide a 100-kilometer driving range on just a six-minute charge. “A first for Kia, the EV9 will also feature OTA (Over the Air) and FoD (Feature on Demand) services that will allow customers to selectively purchase software functions,” the statement continues. “In addition, it will be the first model to be equipped with Kia’s advanced AutoMode autonomous driving technology.”

But wait, there’s more. If you are a pickup fan, then there are two of them coming. Which one will be available in U.S. markets? We don’t know right now. But Kia says these models, along with the other EVs, will be built in the U.S. starting in 2024. Kia is planning to invest $23 billion over the next five years. The automaker expects sales of 160,000 electric vehicles this year, 807,000 by 2026, and 1.3 million by 2030.