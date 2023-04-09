Kid Rock Sits Ringside at UFC Event With Donald Trump, Dana White in Viral Photos

Former President Donald Trump appeared with rock star Kid Rock and other high-profile celebrities at UFC 287 Saturday night.

Trump’s appearance at the event at the Kaseya Center in Miami was not advertised, and he garnered huge cheers when crowds spotted him ringside with Kid Rock, Mike Tyson, and UFC chief Dana White.

Mike Tyson, Kid Rock, Donald Trump and Dana White at UFC 287 😂 pic.twitter.com/iyRVMbNKMg — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 9, 2023

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also attended the event and took photos. The crowd later chanted “USA!” after the elder Trump stood up to acknowledge everyone in the arena.

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal gave a big shoutout to Trump during his post-fight interview after losing to Gilbert Burns.

“I wanted to say, greatest president in the history of the world sitting right there,” he said, according to the New York Post. “I love that guy.”

Kid Rock, a vocal supporter of Trump, also stirred up controversy this week for his social media response to Bud Light’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender activist of sorts.

Mulvaney posted an Instagram reel sponsored by Bud Light on April 1 in a bathtub giggling and drinking the light beer.

“This month, I celebrated my day 365 of womanhood, and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever—a can with my face on it,” Mulvaney told followers in the video.

Kid Rock responded by posting a video where he opens fire on a table full of cans of Bud Light with an assault-style rifle.

“Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today. Let me say something to all of you and be as clear and concise as possible,” he says in the video, while wearing a hat with MAGA (Make America Great Again) on it.

“F*** Bud Light. And f*** Anheuser-Busch,” he added, after opening fire on the cans.

Days later, Kid Rock took to Instagram and shared a psalm that seemingly takes further aim at the company.

“First we overlook evil. Then we permit evil. Then we legalize evil. And then we promote evil. Then we celebrate evil. Then we persecute those who still call it evil,” reads the picture.

“‘Woe unto them who call evil good, and good, evil!’” Isiah 5:20,” he captioned the photo.

In a statement to Fox News, a Bud Light rep also shared that the Mulvaney can was a personal gift and that the brand works with many different influencers.

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points. From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney.” they said. “This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

