Krispy Kreme Reveals New Lineup of Churro-Flavored Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme just announced a new flavor, and fans online are going dough-nuts over the announcement.

The small doughnut shop that started in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 1937 has burgeoned into a nationally-recognized brand in the decades since. The company, home of their signature glazed donut, has created hundreds of variations of their classic treat. However, this time, they’ve announced their first-ever “ChurrDough Collection.”

This new lineup of churro-flavored doughnuts first became available earlier this week on Monday, September 5th.

The new collection debuts three doughnuts all tossed with cinnamon sugar, with each one possessing a unique topping.

The Cinnamon Sugar Churrdough takes the new Churrdough doughnut and tosses it in cinnamon sugar before. Then, it’s topped with swirls of cinnamon Kreme and salted caramel crunches.

The Cookies & Kreme Churrdough contains the same cinnamon sugar. Next, it’s decorated with swirls of chocolate cookie Kreme topped with chocolate icing.

The last doughnut seems to be the fanciest: the Dulce De Leche Churrdough. This doughnut sees the Churrdough covered in swirls of cream cheese icing. It’s topped with cookie pieces and dulce de leche drizzle.

A picture of the Churrdough is located below.

Krispy Kreme Announces New Churro-Inspired Doughnuts

“We Churr did! Our new mouth-wateringly delicious Cinnamon Sugar Churrdough has swirls of cinnamon Kreme & salted caramel pieces. 😋 Who’s trying these today? ✋,” the official Krispy Kreme account wrote in a Twitter post.

However, the deal only lasts for a limited time. The new ChurrDough Collection can be found at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the United States through September 18, 2022.

The doughnuts can be bought individually or in the ChurrDough Collection 3-pack. After September 18, the ChurrDough Collection will be retired, and the dessert-makers will create a new line of savory treats.

The company has announced other creative doughnut and dessert creations in the past few months. A few weeks ago, the company celebrated National Dog Day by releasing their new “Doggie Doughnuts.” They were also available for only a limited time. The Doggie Doughnuts were perfect baked dog biscuits made using all-natural ingredients and inspired by Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors. These included Original Glazed, Chocolate Cookie, Chocolate Sprinkles, Chocolate Iced, Strawberry Sprinkles, and Chocolate Cheesecake.

August was a pretty big month for the chain. In addition to Doggie Doughnuts, Krispy Kreme launched their pumpkin spice season early with the introduction of the limited-time Pumpkin Spice lineup. This not only includes several pumpkin spice doughnuts, but also the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee.

Later in August, the chain added the Artemis Moon Doughnut. This doughnut commemorated NASA’s Artemis 1 mission for one day only. It seems like the creative team at Krispy Kreme continues thinking outside the box to come up with inventive new treats.