Kurt Russell’s Movie Debut Saw Him Kick Elvis Presley in the Shins

Kurt Russell’s film debut had him all shook up. At age 11, he shared the screen with none other than Elvis Presley. The film in question is 1963’s It Happened At The World’s Fair.

In the story, Presley’s character was desperate to meet a particular nurse he had taken a fancy to and thus asked Russell’s character to kick him in the shins. Later on in the film, Kurt stumbled across Elvis’ Mike Edwards with Joan O’Brien’s nurse and offered him a kick for a quarter – unintentionally exposing the previous ruse.

While filming, Kurt had to kick Elvis in the shins around 15 times – so much that he eventually wore a shin guard. However, Elvis trusted him enough for this task and it was clear he believed Kurt would not hurt him. Russell recalled shooting the film with the rock icon back in 2016.

“One time I got close to the edge of it and he looked at me, because he really trusted me, and went ‘Stay on the pad.’ What a nice guy he was,” Russell told GQ at the time. “Yeah. He was 27 years old. He was really cool. An incredibly nice guy.”

Kurt Russell recalled Elvis asking his dad for fashion advice…

Elvis and Kurt spent a few weeks together, throwing the ball around and discussing baseball. Surprisingly, Elvis even wanted to talk with Bing Russell – Kurt’s father who had been featured in The Magnificent Seven. When the King viewed Bing on the silver screen, he felt moved to ask a heartfelt question.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t about the craft of acting. Rather, it was permission to steal a bit of fashion from Bing. “He loved the way my dad wore his hat. He said, ‘Mr. Russell, would you mind if I wore my hat that way?’ He was really serious about it,” Russell recalled. Bing went on to portray the role of Vernon, Presley’s father in Kurt’s television biopic Elvis in 1979.

Before becoming famous, Kurt had the chance to see Elvis in concert twice. The first time he was fit and healthy, but on his second show, the audience was shocked by how much weight Elvis had gained – as much as sixty pounds! Even so, Kurt still passionately defended him. He even seemed to think Presley’s paunch elevated his performance.

“I’m telling you, God’s honest truth, thirty seconds later, he was Elvis. What I realized about that was, which I drew on later on, he was living it,” Russell explained. “He was just doing what he was doing, and had gone to the ‘oh, f*** it’ state, and he was fantastic. He knew it didn’t matter if he weighed a thousand pounds. The performance, it made it sort of even better. He was moving into a different zone, and becoming like Pavarotti, or something.”