Labor Day 2022: What Restaurants Are Open?

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to fire up the grill. Now, though, the weekend is over and we’ve got one more day to celebrate. For many, that means relaxing as much as possible. Let’s face it, grilling is delicious, but sometimes it’s just more effort than you want to put in. If you’re exhausted after the weekend or heading home from a holiday getaway, maybe you should let someone else do the cooking. While many restaurants will be closed, many popular chains are open and waiting on your order.

At a Glance

Many popular chain restaurants including Domino’s and Starbucks are open on Labor Day

Delivery may be an option

It’s important to check the hours of local restaurants

What Is Open on Labor Day

Some of the most popular chain restaurants in the United States are open for Labor Day. You can go for pizza, fast food, or even to a casual sit-down restaurant to get your holiday meal this year. For instance, Outback Steakhouse, Chick-fil-A, and Pizza Hut will all be open today. However, some locally owned locations may have special holiday hours. At the same time, some locally-owned locations may be closed for the holiday.

Fast Food Spots Open on Labor Day

If you’re on the road or just in the mood for something fast this Labor Day, there are plenty of fast food options.

Burger King

Carl’s Jr.

Chick-fil-A

Del Taco

Firehouse Subs

Hardee’s

Jack in the Box

KFC

Long John Silver’s

McDonald’s

Panda Express

Popeyes

Taco Bell

Wendy’s

Dine-In Restaurants

There are plenty of places to sit down and have a meal this Labor Day. Remember, this is a holiday to celebrate the American worker, so tip your server.

Applebee’s

Bonefish Grill

Boston Market

Buffalo Wild Wings

Carrabba’s

Chili’s

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

IHOP

Noodles & Company

Olive Garden

Panera Bread

P.F. Chang’s

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Red Robin

Waffle House

Yard House

Coffee and Sweet Treats

Maybe you need a little pick-me-up to get through the rest of Labor Day. Maybe it’s been a long weekend and all you need in the world is something sweet. Pop into one of those locations and you’ll get everything you need.

Dairy Queen

Dunkin’

Krispy Kreme

Starbucks

Pizza

“Let’s just order a pizza,” said thousands of people who were worn out after Labor Day weekend. Luckily, some of the most popular pizza joints in the country are open.

California Pizza Kitchen

Chuck E. Cheese

Domino’s

Papa John’s

Pizza Hut

Let Someone Else Cook the Steak this Labor Day

If you’re looking for a decent steak, but don’t want to fire up the grill, you’re in luck. Some of the biggest steakhouses in the country are open for Labor Day.