Leaked Images of Apple’s iPhone 14 Show Bright New Colors: PHOTO

Another year and another busy news cycle around the new iPhone. The iPhone 14 leaks show images we haven’t seen before. With some vibrant colors to choose from, consumers might find these images really interesting. Usually, it’s the black, white, and metallic colors that we see for these devices. However, that seems to be the thing of the past as these neon colors leak.

Leaks on the Chinese social media website Weibo show bright and exciting colors for the iPhone 14

There are going to be cosmetic updates to the phone as well as performance upgrades

The camera is going to be bigger and better than the last

The phone will be more expensive than the last in the series which was reported earlier this year

Every time Apple has a big announcement like this, fans and consumers get hype leading up to the big reveal. Leaks have come out in the past that have been true. Others, not so much. When it comes to building excitement around a product, Apple does it bigger and better than anyone else in marketing.

Check out the leaked image below via NY Post.

The leak was shared on the Chinese social media website, Weibo. With these details out, Apple is still prepared to present its new iPhone 14 on September 7. With a nice shiny finish, great colors, and likely more additions – there is going to be something for everyone.

Reportedly, colors will include purple, navy blue, gold, graphite, and silver. Get ready to have some decisions to make the next time you go shopping for a phone.

Another part of the big overhaul is a redesign that will have the camera look a little sleeker. No notch for the camera lenses, meaning they will sit on the back more flush. Pay close attention to the status bar as well, there is likely going to be another icon up there in the iPhone 14.

And of course, the new iPhone 14 is going to be a little more expensive than the previous one.

iPhone 14 Bigger Camera, Bigger Phone

Alright, for all you shutterbugs out there that love all of the updates you can get on the new and improved cameras and optics and all those words that I generally don’t know much about – this is for you. The camera is going to be larger, along with the phone overall.

Here are the details from MacRumors, via NY Post.

“In terms of pixel size, the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and new 2H22 iPhone are about 1.7um, 2um, and 1.25um, respectively. We believe that the new 2H22 iPhone may support direct 48MP output and 12MP (four cells merge output mode) output simultaneously. With 12MP output, the CIS pixel size of the new 2H22 iPhone increases to about 2.5um, which is significantly larger than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, and larger than existing Android phones, and close to the DSC level. We believe that the camera quality of the new 2H22 iPhone will elevate mobile phone camera photography to a new level.”

The iPhone 14 is coming, and it will soon be in the hands of teens, tech bros, and everyday folks. Are you ready?