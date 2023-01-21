Legendary Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Gets Married on 93rd Birthday

Buzz Aldrin, the second person to ever step on the moon, married his longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur on his 93rd birthday

The former NASA astronaut announced the news on Twitter on Jan. 20, the same day as his nuptials. Along with the joyful news, he also shared two photos from the big day.

On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers pic.twitter.com/VwMP4W30Tn — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 21, 2023

“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers,” he wrote.

In the photos, Buzz and his bride don glamorous wedding attire. Buzz wears a classic black tux that bears his flight and NASA medal on the lapel. And Anca shimmers in a floor-length off-white jeweled gown. She also carries a bouquet of white roses and baby’s breath.

Anca Faur and Buzz Aldrin Have Been Professionally and Romantically Linked For Several Years

It’s unclear when the happy couple began dating, but they have been sharing pictures of each other on social media for several years. In 2019, Anca updated her Linkedin profile to show that she became the executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures. And that same year, they visited the Kennedy Space Center hand-in-hand and celebrated the Apollo 11 moon landing anniversary.

Anca Faur holds a Ph.D. in chemical engineering for the University of Pittsburgh. Before joining her husband’s company, she worked for the California Hydrogen Business Council.

Buzz Aldrin was aboard Apollo 11 when it make its nearly 250,000-mile flight to the moon in July of 1969. After four days of traveling with Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins, the trio made history by touching down on the lunar surface on July 20.

Armstrong was, of course, the first person to take “one small step” on the moon. Aldrin followed his colleague 15 mins later. Together, they stuck the American flag into the surface, collected moon rocks, and set up several experiments to take back to Earth.

“[People] want us in a few words to generate the enthusiasm that the world had as they contemplated what we were about to do,” Aldrin said of the experience in 2009 while chatting with The Guardian. “Well, what it felt like is something that we trained for. We were trying to treat it as calmly as we could and perform to the best of our ability.”