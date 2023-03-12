liberal-veterans-group-wants-to-ban-fox-news-on-military-bases

A self-proclaimed progressive veterans group released a new ad calling for military bases across the country to ban Fox News. Citing the recent defamation lawsuits filed against Fox by Dominion Voting Systems, the veterans group infers that the media company lies and spreads propaganda — neither of which help morale on a military base.

The group, called VoteVets, blasts the network for allowing President Trump’s claims of voter fraud to disseminate, despite Fox’s private acknowledgement the claims were false.

A narrator for the ad says Fox engaged in “information warfare that divides the troops, hurts unit cohesion, weakens our readiness and threatens our national security.”

“There’s no excuse for allowing anti-American, anti-democracy, anti-military disinformation in the barracks, in the chow hall or anywhere our troops serve,” the ad continues.

Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox for $1.6 billion recently, accusing Fox of harming their reputation. So far, Fox has not been able to dismiss the lawsuit on First Amendment grounds.

“Dominion’s lawsuit has always been more about what will generate headlines than what can withstand legal and factual scrutiny, as illustrated by them now being forced to slash their fanciful damages demand by more than half a billion dollars after their own expert debunked its implausible claims,” the network said in its most recent statement about the case.

The lawsuit targets Fox News prime-time hosts Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, specifically

“Their summary judgment motion took an extreme, unsupported view of defamation law that would prevent journalists from basic reporting and their efforts to publicly smear Fox for covering and commenting on allegations by a sitting President of the United States should be recognized for what it is: a blatant violation of the First Amendment.”

The ad also echoes lefty talking points, specifically about disinformation; or at least any type of speech they deem as “mis-informative.”

“The most valuable weapon to the enemy is disinformation,” the narrator says in the ad. “That’s why the Pentagon spends hundreds of millions of dollars training our troops to resist it. Yet, at the same time, the U.S. military uses taxpayer-funded facilities to send out disinformation on military bases, letting false propaganda infiltrate the ranks.”

Marcus Childress, a former staffer on the House Jan. 6 committee, also spoke to the threat disinformation poses to national security. Childress, who previously served in the Air Force, explained during a panel at Georgetown University last month why he thought so many vets showed up at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“A lot of these individuals felt that they had served their country and sacrificed — which they had — for their country in certain ways,” Childress said. But a “strong leader who made them feel needed manipulated them” he said.