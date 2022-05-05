Longhorn Steakhouse Honors Longtime Employee Who Grilled 1 Million Steaks

A seasoned grill employee at popular restaurant chain LongHorn Steakhouse just surpassed one million steaks cooked over her career. The steak chain honored Gayle Dudley’s two decades with the company by appointing her into the special “Grill Master Legends” club. According to a statement reported by CNN, only 14 employees in LongHorn company history earned the recognition.

At a glance

A Georgia woman just earned the title of “Grill Master Legend” for her two decades of service at LongHorn Steakhouse

The corporately-owned chain restaurant presented her with a cash bonus and a special chef jacket for her service

Outsider’s own Jim Casey shows how to make a steak over an open flame in a classic episode of Cowboy Cooking

Mario Roberts, communications manager at Darden Restaurants Inc., the group that owns LongHorn Steakhouse, said that Dudley works at the Columbus, Georgia, location. To mark her accomplishment, Dudley received a surprise ceremony hosted by coworkers, friends, and family. At the ceremony, LongHorn presented her with a check for $5,000 and a special gold chef’s coat.

Dudley said that cooking for her customers gives her the most joy.

“I was taken aback. LongHorn naming me a Grill Master Legend means a lot to me,” Dudley said in a statement. “What made me happiest is that I had the opportunity to share it with my mother and see how proud she was.”

“I love the people. I love my coworkers,” she continued. “And I love my guests too. Because at the end of the day, they tell me they enjoyed that steak. And that gives me the most joy in the world.”

Outsider hasn’t whipped up one million steaks like the special LongHorn Steakhouse employee, but we know how to grill

If you ever find yourself in the woods without a LongHorn in site, why not try pulling out a cast iron skillet and fixing one on your own, Cowboy Cooking style.

Last fall, Outsider’s own Jim Casey shared one of his favorite cowboy recipes: steak in a sack.

“While the style was initially a pragmatic way for cowboys to survive while out on the range, nowadays, it’s about slowing down,” Jim explained. “Enjoying the process. And eating good food with family and friends.”

A good steak in a sack needs a nice piece of meat — we like a beautifully marbled ribeye — but the recipe also requires a few other fresh ingredients, as well. A couple onions and bell peppers will give the final bite a savory sweetness; a dash of soy sauce will help with saltiness; and plenty of provolone cheese will mellow the flavors. Don’t forget garlic and any other fillers you like to stuff into the pita (Jim uses pinto beans, but this recipe is as versatile as it is delicious).

If your mouth is already watering, be sure to check out Jim’s original recipe and instructions HERE. Just don’t blame us if you never go back to a steakhouse again.