Lottery Officials Finally Reveal Glitch That Led to $2B Powerball Jackpot Drawing Delay

Lottery officials have finally addressed the technical glitch that led to a delay in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California, and was the first Powerball winner in over three months. The jackpot skyrocketed in that time to a record $2.04 billion.

However, Powerball players were mystified to learn of the delay with the drawing on Monday night. The issue was resolved by Tuesday morning and the winning numbers were announced in a YouTube video, rather than the traditional livestream. However, conspiracy theories began making the rounds about the “motives” behind the Powerball delay.

It was later revealed that a malfunction in Minnesota’s verification system was the reason for the hold-up. Now, Minnesota Lottery officials are speaking out about the snafu. They said that an issue with the lottery’s two-tiered verification system caused the Powerball drawing delay.

Prior to this drawing’s prize, the record was held by the $1.586 Powerball jackpot won in January 2016. Three winners split the prize, each taking home a whopping $983.5 million in cash.

Minnesota Lottery Officials Address the Powerball Delay

The Minnesota Lottery explained that an outside vendor is responsible for printing the Powerball tickets and verifying the transactions. Another outside vendor verifies the work of the first to confirm everything. On Monday, the two parties weren’t able to communicate, which caused the delay.

All of Monday’s sales had to be reprocessed, which caused the Powerball delay to last into Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota Lottery stated: “After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7. The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised.”

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and a Powerball of 10. The currently-unidentified winner came from Southern California. It was later revealed that the owner of the store where the winning ticket was sold, Joe’s Service Center, is the father-in-law of former NFL player Domata Peko.