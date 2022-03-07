Lowe’s Extending Plan to Give $100M to Help Communities Across the U.S.

Last year as part of its 100th anniversary, Lowe’s Hometown community revitalization efforts impacted more than 1.3 million people. Now, the big box hardware chain wants to extend the anniversary celebration another year in an even bigger way.

Lowe’s recently announced that it will invest more than $100 million in project funding in towns across America over the next five years, The Herald reports. The company hopes to jumpstart or invest in around 10,000 projects total during the campaign.

Last year’s initiative, 100 Hometowns, was a rousing success with just a $10 million investment. A couple of the projects included a $200,000 grant for a west Charlotte park, and a total transformation of an old theater in Washington Heights, a suburb of Charlotte where Lowe’s is headquartered. It also aimed to help children, people living below the poverty level, veterans, and people experiencing housing insecurity.

“What 100 Hometowns really did was create the basis for how we wanted to think about our community service going forward,” said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. “It’s certainly the largest ever commitment of its kind (for Lowe’s).”

Lowe’s will invest in around 1,800 projects in the Charlotte area alone, according to the company. They will specifically try to target neighborhood housing spaces, parks, and community centers with the investment. Skilled trades centers and education centers can also apply for aid. The nomination process is underway at the company’s website and runs through the end of March. Lowe’s will announce winners this summer and will begin work shortly thereafter.

Lowe’s will televise the community building efforts on HGTV

Folks can also watch the 100 Hometowns initiative unfold live on television for a new series called “Build It Forward” which will air exclusively on HGTV on Saturdays. Furthermore, Lowe’s will partner with Bobby Berk, lead designer and personality from the hit Netflix series “Queer Eye,” to both plan and execute some projects and spread the word about the initiative.

Lowe’s and Berk will work in concert with Points of Light, a global non-profit volunteer group based in the U.S. to determine winners and provide labor for the projects.

Last year, in the program’s COVID-era debut, Lowe’s partnered with country musician Kane Brown to kick of the initiative. Brown, who actually worked at a Lowe’s store when he was younger, and his team decided to help the East Lake Boys & Girls Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“Just being able to come full circle and partner with Lowe’s for their 100 Hometowns campaign is an amazing feeling. To go back to my hometown in Chattanooga where I used to work at a Lowe’s and to be able to give back to the community is also such an amazing feeling,” Brown said last year. “The Boys and Girls Club has such a place in my heart. I’m just so excited for the kids here to see it once completed.”