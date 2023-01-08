Lucky Resident of Luck, Wisconsin, Scores Winning Lottery Ticket

Lady Luck shined upon the citizens of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night when a $15.1 million lottery ticket was purchased. Wayne’s Food Plus on Butternut Avenue was the store responsible for selling the winning Megabucks ticket. Winning Megabucks requires immense luck, with just 1 in 6,991,908 odds of success.

Store manager Paul Wondra recalled that fateful morning when he realized the ticket had been sold. “Thursday morning, when I come in and run my morning reports and get your lottery report – it shows congrats to Wayne’s foods in Luck, Wi, for selling a 15-million-dollar mega-bucks ticket,” Wondra told CBS News. “I was looking for my ticket, but I didn’t have one.” The shop that sold the victorious ticket will receive a $100,000 prize. It’s the highest reward allowed under the state’s Retailer Performance Program initiative.

According to Wondra, the period since Wednesday’s lottery has been nothing short of frenetic. “We said well, get ready, it’s going to be a crazy day, and they weren’t lying,” he explained. “I was told by the lottery people that, now you’re going to be that mecca. You sold a big ticket, you’re going to be the place to go. So far, it’s holding true.”

In contrast to Mega Millions, which is offering a jaw-dropping $940 million prize on Friday’s drawing, the Mega Bucks lottery has its own unique set of rewards. With a meager chance of 1 in 302,575,350, the likelihood of hitting the Mega Millions jackpot is quite slim.

The owner of the winning lottery ticket has yet to step forward

Wondra is confident that the victor will soon be determined, regardless of whether they step forward or not. “Oh yeah, it probably won’t take long. Small town, word travels. As much as you want to keep something quiet, it’s impossible,” he reckoned. “We could not be happier for the winner,” Wondra said. “They truly got lucky in Luck.”

“What a great way to start 2023,” Lottery Director Cindy Polzin said in a statement. “We can’t wait to meet the lucky winner.” Officials have reported that this jackpot is the largest reward of its kind since 2015 when a fortunate individual won an impressive $22.2 million.

Unfortunately, luck isn’t with most of us. The likelihood of being injured in an alligator attack is more probable than winning the lottery. The most recent data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the chance of a gator attack is one in 3.1 million – which means it’s multiple orders of magnitude more likely to happen than winning the lottery.

Although the IRS will likely audit you if you win the lottery, your odds of being audited are still lower than your odds of winning the lottery. According to a tax audit study by the University of Syracuse, Americans had a 4.1% chance of being audited- or about 1 in 243 people. IRS data from 2019 showed that audit rates are higher for those earning more than $500,000 annually.