Lyft Joins Uber in Adding Fuel Surcharge As Gas Prices Continue Surging

Like just about everything else, taking a Lyft is about to get more expensive. Right now, drivers of all stripes are stuck between steadily-rising inflation and soaring gas prices. As a result, they’re spending more at the pump than they ever have. At this point, many ride-hail drivers are wondering if it is time to find another way to make money. Because of this, Lyft will add a fuel surcharge for all rides.

Why the Lyft Fuel Surcharge Makes Sense

Right now, everything is more expensive. So, it isn’t surprising to learn that the cost of a ride is going up as well. However, Lyft isn’t just raising its rates to match inflation or gas prices. Instead, the fuel surcharge will go directly to Lyft drivers, according to CNBC. The company hopes that it will help drivers mitigate the financial burden of current gas prices.

Currently, Lyft has not announced how much extra their fuel surcharge will cost riders. However, the company told The Hill in an email, that it has been “closely monitoring” the price of gas and its impact on their drivers. The Lyft spokesperson added that the entirety of the fuel surcharge will go to drivers.

Lyft isn’t the first ride-hail company to put a fuel surcharge in place. Last week, Uber announced that it was tacking a surcharge onto trips as well as deliveries in the United States and Canada. For customers, though, the price difference isn’t that much. Uber will add between $0.45 and $0.55 to each trip. For deliveries, Uber Eats customers will pay between $0.35 and $0.45 extra. The extra charge will go into effect on March 16th.

Outspoken Drivers Brought About Change

They say that the squeaky wheel gets the oil. In this case, it is true. In the last few weeks, several divers for both Lyft and Uber have taken to social media to talk about how gas prices are hurting their wallets. For some ride-hail drivers, gas prices made working for Uber or Lyft too expensive. As a result, several drivers discussed quitting. One driver summed it up perfectly.

In the past ten days, the cost of gas has increased by A DOLLAR A GALLON, and has pretty much made my Lyft income pointless.



“In the past ten days, the cost of gas has increased by A DOLLAR A GALLON, and has pretty much made my Lyft income pointless,” he wrote. Then, he added that he wouldn’t be driving for the ride-hail company until “drivers get help at the pump.”

Feedback like this combined with Uber’s decision to add a fuel surcharge pushed Lyft to add their own charge.

Uber has stated that its fuel surcharge will stand for at least sixty days. Lyft has not released any details on their surcharge at this time.