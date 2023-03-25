Major Airline Executives Warn of Price Hikes Amid Unprecedented Demand for Summer Travel

Airline executives from all the major legacy carriers — Delta, American, and United — are in agreement: this summer will shatter airfare records. Not only has rampant inflation bloated the baseline cost of all goods in all markets, but demand has also never been higher.

“I would urge you to tell all your neighbors if they’re trying to [travel] this summer they better book early because the prices are only going higher and the prices are already very high,” said Andrew Nocella, chief commercial officer at United Airlines.

Airfare in February spiked over 20 percent year-over-year from 2022; March will post similar, if not higher, numbers than that.

“In the last 30 days, we’ve had the 10 highest sales days in our company’s history,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. He added that Delta has seen a “pull forward” in terms of advanced bookings across its network.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom echoed the sentiment, agreeing that the “tremendous demand for air travel” looks “really positive” for balance sheets this summer.

One of the driving forces behind increased demand is corporate travel. Remote work threatened to shutter airlines just a few years ago; now the pendulum has swung the opposite way, with more and more workers blending travel with their work for the fun of it.

“As I tell many of my CEO friends across the industry, … I know where your employees are,” Bastian said. “They may not be in the office, but you can find them on my airplanes. And that’s because of the new way of work, the new hybrid, new mobility and I don’t think that’s changing.”

Summer travel demand is already spiking for every airline, but other cost considerations come into play, as well

Isom agreed, saying business travel looks “different” now, but not necessarily less lucrative.

“There is a mix between business and leisure traffic,” he said. “We know that there is some aspect of the strength that we see in leisure that really has some tinge of business to it.”

United CEO Scot Kirby said airlines also have to adjust to new regulations, like fuel requirements and weight restrictions.

“You have to run the airline different than you did before,” he said. “That does mean higher cost.”

Before 2020, “Everyone could grow as much as they want with no constraints,” Kirby added. “There are now constraints. Your models need to include the constraints.”

Air traffic control issues and supply delays also influence pricing, as does an ongoing pilot shortage, according to airline execs.

Bastian even said Delta would “like to fly more,” but can’t feasibly add more legs to the schedule at the moment.

“We’d like to kind of push when the demand is so hot,” he said. “We’d like to be able to push our revenue and our supply even faster. We can’t… We’re not going to outstrip our resources.”