Man With WWI Explosive in His Rectum Sparks ‘Bomb Scare,’ Hospital Evacuation

An 88-year-old man caused some chaos on Saturday (December 17th) after he appeared at a hospital in France with a WWI explosive lodged in his rectum.

According to the New York Post, the man visited Hospital Sainte Musse in Toulon, France to get the WWI explosive removed. However, he ended up sparking a bomb scare and hospital evacuation. New patients were reportedly sent to nearby hospitals from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

A hospital spokesperson issued a statement about the incident. “An emergency occurred from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening that required the intervention of bomb disposal personnel, the evacuation of adult and pediatric emergencies as well as the diversion of incoming emergencies. We had to manage the risk in a reactive framework. When in doubt, we took all the precautions.”

It was further reported that bomb disposal experts were called to the hospital as doctors worked to get the WWI explosive out of the man. The hospital stated, “They reassured us by telling us that it was a collector’s item from the First World War, used by the French military.”

However, the doctors working on the patient were in shock when they removed the explosive. It was nearly 8 inches long and over 2 inches wide. The hospital believes that the patient inserted the item for sexual pleasure. “An apple, a mango, or even a can of shaving cream,” one doctor stated. “We are used to finding unusual objects inserted where they shouldn’t be. But a shell? Never!”

The elderly man was forced to endure abdomen surgery in order to remove the WWI explosive from his body. The hospital said he’s in “good health” and is expected to make full recovery.

One Hospital Staff Member Recalls the Experience of Removing the WWI Explosive From the Man

A staff member spoke about how the bomb disposal experts helped keep everyone calm while removing the WWI explosive. “They reassured us by telling us that it was a collector’s shell from the First World War,” the staffer explained. Noting it was offered to the Poilus.

This isn’t the first that an explosive has been reported to be up a rectum. In 2021, The Sun reported that army explosive experts were scrambled to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in the UK. This was after doctors feared that an anti-tank round could have exploded in a man’s rectum.

The media outlet reported that the unnamed patient had told doctors that he had slipped and fell on a 17cm by 6cm armor-piercing projectile taken from his private arsenal of military collectables. “The guy said he found the shell when he was having a clear out of his stuff,” a source said. “He said he put it on the floor then he slipped and fell on it – and it went up his a—.”