Man’s Grown Kids Restore Classic Mustang Similar to the One He Sold When Raising Them

Car enthusiast Doug Kiehn always loved the classic Mustang convertible he drove around as a young man in the 1960s. Muscle cars had just exploded onto the scene, and everybody seemed to want one, especially the younger crowd who coveted them for their speed, noise, and aggressive look.

At a glance

A North Carolina family bought and restored a classic Mustang for their father, who had to sell his to pay for family expenses decades ago

Car lover Doug Kiehn proudly drove a 1965 Mustang convertible in his heyday; now his grown kids gifted him a 1967 Mustang coupe

The Ford Mustang is the best-selling international muscle car for seven years running, according to the company

Sometimes life has other plans, and when Kiehn’s family fell on hard times later, he sold his 1965 classic to help pay for more pressing necessities.

Doug is now retired and his children are grown. But kids Dave and Amie knew how much that muscle car meant to their father, so they decided to buy him another one. FOX Business Network’s “My Dream Car” television show fixed up the car after Doug’s children bought the chassis.

“To be able to give something back to him that’s just for him is really going to blow his mind,” son Dave said.

Dave and Amie’s $25,000 budget didn’t allow them to purchase the exact same 1965 convertible (which can fetch over $30,000 easily) as their father’s; but they found a 1967 coupe in their price range, instead.

Luckily the car’s engine still ran nicely, but a few other issues popped up immediately. Besides a new interior and paint, the floor needed replacement, as well, because of rust damage. It’s a common issue with the ’67 coupe apparently.

The classic Mustang is as popular as ever

Ford Motor Co. announced in April that the Mustang was the best-selling sports car in the world in 2021. With the news, the classic muscle car has now topped all sports car sales across the globe for seven years straight.

The auto manufacturer based their victory on registration and sales data from the S&P Global Mobility. According to Ford, they delivered 69,096 units across the globe in 2021, which is actually a slight decrease from 2020. The previous year, Ford delivered 80,577 as it topped all sports car sales as well. No matter; the Mustang still reigned supreme.

“When enthusiasts around the world get into a Mustang, they unlock that feeling of freedom. They experience the open road,” Ford Blue president Kumar Galhotra said. “That feeling, along with iconic design, awesome powertrains, and a passionate global community, all contribute to making Mustang a sales leader for the seventh year in a row.”