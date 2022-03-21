Marine Corps Releases Identities of Service Members Killed in Crash During NATO Exercise

As an investigation continues about what happened to the four U.S. Marines who were killed in a plane crash during a NATO exercise in Norway, the U.S. Marine Corps has released the identities of the fallen service members. According to Fox News, the identities of the Marines killed in the exercise are Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Kentucky.

What To Know

The four Marines killed in a plane crash were participating in a NATO exercise called Cold Response.

The four Marines were reportedly missing around 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening during a training mission in Northern Norway.

The remains of the marines were recored by a Royal Norwegian Air Force rescue helicopter around 7:00 p.m. local time on Sunday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The aircraft that the four Marines were on was the MV-22B Osprey. The servicemen were notably participating in a NATO exercise known as Cold Response. This exercise also has 220 aircraft, 30,000 troops, and 50 vessels from 27 countries participating.

Those aboard MV-22B Osprey went missing around 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening during their training mission in Northern Norway. Although rescue was able to spot the aircraft’s wreckage, they were unable to immediately assist due to bad weather. The bodies were eventually recovered by a Royal Norwegian Air Force rescue helicopter around 7:00 p.m. local time on Sunday evening. They are in the process of returning to the U.S. The cause of the crash is still being investigated by both Norway and the U.S.

U.S. Marine Corps to Continue Participating in Cold Response Exercise

After the U.S. Marine Corps released the identities of the Marines killed on MV-22 Osprey, Major General Michael Cederholm, who is the commanding general of 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, which the fallen Marines were part of, also issued a statement. “We will continue to execute the mission while keeping these Marines and their service on the forefront of our minds. We will never allow these Marines’ sacrifices to go unnoticed. Or unappreciated. Keep these Marines and their loved ones your thoughts and prayers.”

Major General Cederholm further states, “The pilots and crew were committed to accomplishing their mission and serving a cause greater than themselves.”

NATO confirms that Cold Response is a “long-planned” exercise that brings together thousands of troops from NATO Allies and partners. The exercise tests the troops’ ability to work together in cold weather conditions throughout Norway. This includes on land, in the air, and at sea.

NATO also reports that the 2022 exercise has been in the works for more than eight months. It is not linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which started in late February. “NATO is responding to [Russia’s invasion] with preventive, proportionate, and non-escalatory measures.”