Marines May Ban Recruits From Addressing Senior Members as ‘Sir’ or ‘Ma’am’: Report

Although in the past the terms “sir” or “ma’am” were a sign of respect, the U.S. Marines are considering the idea of banning recruits from addressing senior members using those words in order to avoid misgendering.

According to The New York Post, a 738-page study by the Marine Corps from the University of Pittsburgh revealed that the Marines stated the traditional ways of addressing senior-level members were “holding back” gender integration. This realization was considered in 2020.

“Employing gender-neutral identifiers eliminates the possibility of misgendering drill instructors,” the study reads. “Which can unintentionally offend or cause discord. By teaching recruits to use gender-neutral identifiers for their drill instructors, Services underscore the importance of respecting authoritative figures regardless of gender.”

Chief of Staff for Marine Corps Training and Education Command, Col Howard Hall, reportedly spoke to the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in Services earlier this month. He said that the shift was being considered by leadership. However, there are some concerns.

Aside from the Marines, the study further explained that the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard effectively de-emphasize gender. This was done in an integrated environment. “Instead of saying ‘ma’am’ or ‘sir,’ recruits in these Services refer to their drill instructors using their ranks or roles followed by their last names. Gendered identifiers prime recruits to think about or visually search for a drill instructor’s gender first, before their rank or role.”

The Decision For Marines Addressing Senior Members Would Not Be a ‘Quick’ Fix

Regardless of the decision, Hall did warn that the change would not be a “quick” fix. “That’s going to take some effort,” Hall shared. “We want to avoid any quick-fix solutions that introduce perturbation down the line.”

Hall did say that it’s also not something that the Marines would change overnight. “We’ve got a history of ‘sir, ma’am, sir, ma’am,’” he explained. “If we change something at the root level, how do we make the corresponding change at the Fleet Marine Force? So it’s not ours to implement alone.”

The study further suggests that the Marines should consider getting rid of “sir” and “ma’am” and replace them with “drill instructor.” This is a way to help counteract behavior.

Hall did note that Marines are working to change the training material. However, he did worry about making any moves that would cause issues at boot camp. “All of a sudden, we change something at recruit training,” he continued. “And recruits start coming in and using a different identifier.”