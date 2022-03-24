Mark Zuckerberg Looks Ahead To What Jobs Will Look Like in the Future

Recently, Mark Zuckerberg shared his opinion of what the future of jobs will look like. According to the Meta CEO, we’re going to need to be more imaginative.

The Breakdown

Mark Zuckerberg believes more coding and tech jobs will become essential for businesses

More technological jobs will enable “humans to focus more on the intellectual heavy lifting”

World Economic Forum predicts 97 million new tech jobs will become available in the next few years

We also may see 85 million jobs eliminated because of the increased need for tech

Zuckerberg joined MIT computer scientist Lex Fridman on his podcast to discuss how common forms of everyday work may see a drastic change in the coming years. This is because as modern technology advances, tech-central jobs will, too, and as a result, this industry may become even more dominant in the world. Zuckerberg stated that in order to access these new technological jobs, you have to have a creative mind.

“Part of what I think is going to be great about the creative economy and the metaverse … [is that] a lot more people in the future are going to get to work doing creative stuff than what I think today we would just consider traditional labor or service,” Zuckerberg told Fridman.

Apparently, Zuckerberg developed this vision of the future from his own personal experiences. Back when he was first developing Facebook, he was looking to create a “utilitarian” experience. Decades later, one of his daughters (who are both under seven years old) is building “code art,” by typing equations that turn into artistic expressions.

Vision Mark Zuckerberg Predicted for Jobs May Eliminate ‘Heavy Lifting’

Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t predict that jobs will start requiring you to create works of art through code. Rather, with this personal experience, Zuckerberg wanted to demonstrate how innate coding had become for younger generations. So, as a result, more companies will be able to use AI to help eliminate those time-consuming tasks. Instead, employees will have more time to commit to more complex or customer-facing tasks.

And Zuckerberg isn’t alone in his sentiments. Ernst & Young global CTO Nicola Morini Bianzino had a similar idea that she shared in a blog post last year.

“These efficiency-boosting technologies are fantastic for eliminating the need for human engagement in time-consuming back-office tasks or physical heavy lifting – enabling humans to focus more on the intellectual heavy lifting,” Bianzino said.

And really, the transition has already begun. The pandemic forced us to work from home for quite a while. In response, companies had to figure out a way to complete those crucial tasks back at the office or warehouse. Once they create those new solutions, there’s a new opportunity for employees to take on more mentally challenging tasks.

But, as with any new technological change to the job market, this may result in the elimination of current jobs. The World Economic Forum reported that 85 million jobs could be gone within the next few years. Hopefully, the expected 97 million new technological roles in fields like digital marketing, business development and data analysis will help close this deficit.