Massive $92.9 Million Powerball Jackpot in Kansas Still Unclaimed

A massive $92.9 million Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed two days after the drawing. The lucky numbers pulled in the drawing are 7, 28, 62, 63,64 with a Powerball number of 10. The winning Powerball ticket, lottery officials note, was sold in Kansas.

According to reports, Kansas has not had a winning Powerball top prize in a decade. The last one occurred in 2012, officials note. Officials with the Kansas Lottery note that the jackpot ticket was sold in the state. However, the area it came from could be within one of the 20 counties included in a recently released list. These counties include Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris, Northern Lyon County.

Winners Have The Option To Remain Anonymous, This Includes Not Releasing The Store’s Location Until The Prize Is Claimed

Lottery winners have the option to remain anonymous when claiming their lottery winnings. To help the winners who wish to remain anonymous. This process includes not announcing the name of the store where the winning ticket was sold until the prize is claimed.

This unclaimed $92.9 million Powerball ticket prize is just one of many other winning tickets that have prizes yet to be claimed. According to the Kansas Lottery website, these prizes range in value. Some of the unclaimed prizes are amounts landing at around a few thousand dollars. Others have much higher values such as $50,000 or more. Lottery winners have one calendar year to claim their prizes.

The $92.9 Million Jackpot Comes Just Weeks After A Record $1.2 Billion Jackpot Winner Claimed The Powerball Prize

This massive Powerball jackpot still waiting to be claimed in Kansas comes just weeks after lottery players flocked to the stores to buy tickets in what was ultimately the fourth largest lottery jackpot of all time. It is the second-largest Powerball jackpot of all time.

During this run, there was a jackpot amount of $1.2 billion that was up for grabs to the winner. Had the prize not been claimed earlier this month, the jackpot amount would have soared to a mind-blowing $1.59 billion.

This massive amount added up over months as the Powerball game saw 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The previous winner took home the big prize over the summer after the August 3 Powerball drawing.

The largest Powerball drawing came just a few years ago in 2016 when three Powerball players scored the winning numbers in a $1.586 billion jackpot. The second and third-highest lottery amounts were won by Mega Millions players in recent years.