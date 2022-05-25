Matthew McConaughey Calls for Change After School Shooting in His Texas Hometown

Fans are calling on Matthew McConaughey to make a statement in the wake of the recent Texas shooting. In tragic news out of Uvalde, Texas, an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in a classroom at Robb Elementary School on May 24. He killed 19 children and two teachers. Hours after the news broke, Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut–where the Sandy Hook shooting took place in 2012; 26 people were killed, the majority of them children–took to the Senate floor to once again call for gun control.

According to NPR, he pleaded, “What are we doing? Days after a shooter walked into a grocery store to gun down African American patrons, we have another Sandy Hook on our hands. What are we doing?”

Senator Murphy aside, people are now looking to Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey to make a statement. The shooter was a resident of his hometown and had no trouble purchasing two assault rifles as an 18-year-old. Matthew McConaughey fans urged him to come forward for his hometown, and he recently posted a statement to his Instagram page.

“As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town of Uvalde, Texas,” he began. “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us.

“The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, “What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nations, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?” We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”

Matthew McConaughey Makes a Bold Statement Calling for Gun Control in Wake of Hometown Shooting

McConaughey continued, “As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time to re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs. We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue.

“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.”

Matthew McConaughey ended his statement with supportive words for the Uvalde families. He wrote, “And to those who dropped off their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye; no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming.”

The comments on the Instagram post were full of support for Matthew McConaughey’s statement. Some mentioned that gun control is a human rights issue, not a political one; another commented on the strict state of gun control in the UK. Yet another commented on the gun buyback laws in Australia. There are models that we as a country can build our own gun reform on; but, the issue has become much more about politics than it has about protecting innocent lives. This is the ever-growing problem.