Matthew McConaughey Issues Statement on ‘Bipartisan Framework of Policies’ for Gun Responsibility

Actor and activist Matthew McConaughey said he supports the recent bipartisan senatorial effort to create a framework of new gun control measures. The effort, which McConaughey championed last week in a speech from the White House, comes in response to the latest mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two adults dead.

The framework is committed to lessening gun violence through red flag laws and tougher background checks.

Specifically, it enhances the review process for buyers that are under the age of 21; doles out penalties for straw purchases; provides more funding for school resource officers; expands mental health programs in schools; and expands mental health services for children and families.

McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde and spent many days after the shooting offering support, applauded the framework via Instagram.

“For the first time in 30 years, ‘something’ has happened. The Senate has agreed on a bipartisan framework of policies. It can enhance gun responsibility in America and save lives,” he said. McConaughey also recalled a conversation he had with a Senator recently. “What’s the best change you can imagine?” asked McConaughey. “Something,” the Senator replied gravely.

McConaughey also referenced the Second Amendment, according to the New York Post.

“‘Something’ has been done in the effort to stop some of the deranged individuals that, with every horrific act, abuse and hijack the Second Amendment,” McConaughey said. “‘Something’ has moved. [Now] we hope it will help deliver on our shared effort to make the loss of so many lives matter.”

Matthew McConaughey wants Americans at the negotiating table to act in good faith

He then offered a statement of thanks for the people who made this possible.

“I do offer a firm handshake and a sincere ‘thank you’ to the members on both sides. They came together and laid out this framework that can advance gun responsibility and save lives,” he added.

Finally, the actor admitted that a lot of “hard work” still remains; and that real change requires good faith from all Americans.

“Let’s recognize that today’s announcement doesn’t mean we have a solution, but it does support more responsible gun ownership. There is still a lot of hard work for both parties, so let’s continue to encourage everyone at the table to act in good faith and give them our support to get this job done,” McConaughey said.

The authors of the bipartisan framework also issued a statement, themselves. They said that families feel scared and are looking for a sense of security in uncertain times.

“Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children. [We want to] keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country. Families feel scared. And it is our duty to come together and get something done. [It] will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities,” the senators said in a statement.