Matthew McConaughey Pens Op-Ed Calling For ‘Gun Responsibility’ Following Uvalde Shooting

Actor and Texan Matthew McConaughey wrote an op-ed for The Austin-American Statesman asking local government to take steps toward slowing down school shootings. The Uvalde native penned the essay, titled “It’s Time to Act on Gun Responsibility,” in response to the mass shooting that left 19 children and three adults dead.

At a glance

Matthew McConaughey recently penned a special column for a Texas newspaper where he called for “action” regarding gun control

The actor said that saving lives is not a “partisan” issue

McConaughey heads an organization called Just Keep Livin’ that will provide outreach and support for residents of Uvalde, Texas, (his hometown) after the mass shooting

“I am a father, the son of a kindergarten teacher, and an American. I was also born in Uvalde, Texas,” the actor began the op-ed. “That’s why I’m writing this.”

He wrote that “responsible, law-abiding Americans have a Second Amendment right, enshrined by our founders, to bear arms,” according to USA Today. He said he also believes “we have a cultural obligation to take steps toward slowing down the senseless killing of our children.”

McConaughey goes on to point out that, in his opinion, the debate about gun control does not suffice when children die.

“The debate about gun control has delivered nothing but status quo,” he wrote. He also pointed out that a significant difference exists between gun “control” and gun “responsibility.”

“Depraved acts of violence, with guns as the weapon of choice, are ripping apart families; [they’re] tearing at people’s faith, and shredding the fabric of our society,” McConaughey writes. “We have an epidemic of indiscriminate mass shootings, of parents burying their children, of inaction, and buck-passing. Saving the unnecessary loss of lives is not a partisan issue.”

Matthew McConaughey will tap his foundation to support his hometown of Uvalde

McConaughey said the next logical step is to adopt some bipartisan compromises in order to “restore” responsible gun ownership. In his estimation, responsibility laws include enhanced background checks, Red Flag Laws, and stricter laws around assault rifles.

“For ourselves, our children, and our fellow Americans—we have a duty to be responsible gun owners,” the actor concludes. “Please do yours and protect the Second Amendment through gun responsibility. It’s time for leaders to step up and do what’s right, so we can each and all just keep livin’.”

The phrase “Just Keep Livin'” doubles as both a nod to his well-known film role as Wooderson in Dazed and Confused, and the name of his foundation dedicated to supporting high school students. The org will commit many of its resources towards Uvalde in the aftermath of the shooting.

“After the initial shock, the town has now begun the funerals and the grieving process. [Those] will continue for the surviving children, families and the entire community. The community will also need ongoing grief counseling and support on the long road ahead of them. Please join us to help the people of Uvalde, TX,” the organization wrote on Instagram.

“The spirit of the community is in pain; but the unanimous support of families to families and strangers to locals is beautiful,” the org added.