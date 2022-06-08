Matthew McConaughey Reveals Whether He Plans to Run for Office After Powerful White House Speech

Actor Matthew McConaughey inserted himself squarely into the political arena after the Uvalde school shooting just weeks ago in his hometown. Since the tragedy, he has publicly advocated for gun reform; though his messaging has remained politically neutral and his words carefully chosen. His very public, impassioned media of late has left many wondering if he plans to run for office in his home state of Texas.

At a glance

Matthew McConaughey said he is not using all of this exposure as a springboard to run for political office

He has routinely said that he wants to enact some very basic, common sense gun reform laws

His plans for reformations include red flag laws, universal background checks, and bumps in purchasing age for AR-15s

Speaking to Fox News’ Bret Baier Tuesday evening after a very animated, poignant speech at the White House earlier in the day, McConaughey made clear his intentions.

“I am not running for political office,” he answered to Baier’s straightforward question about political aspirations. “I’m here because on the 24th of May I got he news that there was a mass shooting in the town that I was born in Uvalde, Texas. As I said earlier, went home and hugged the kids that night and held onto them a little bit longer and tighter than usual. The next morning, we loaded up and went down to Uvalde [for about five or six days].”

McConaughey, who expressed mild interest in running for Governor in Texas last year, but ultimately decided against it, framed his involvement with the gun reform conversation as a lesson in humanity more so than politics.

“I talked about what I saw down there,” he continued to Baier. “And the main thing I got out of it was that every single family that lost a loved one or child said, ‘I just want some way for the loss of my loved ones life to matter.’ And I think that’s what we are talking about on the cusp here in D.C. today. How can we make it matter?”

PASSIONATE PLEA: Matthew McConaughey reveals to @BretBaier if he’s planning on running for office following his emotional White House speech. pic.twitter.com/pNnOHTSYv6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 7, 2022

Matthew McConaughey addressed the media and American people from the White House

Earlier in the day, McConaughey spoke from the White House press room about measures he has dubbed “responsible gun reform” in recent weeks. He also said a “window of opportunity” exists to enact meaningful gun reform legislation reform. Specifically, he called for universal background checks, a bump in purchasing age of AR-15 from 18 to 21, and the implementation of red flag laws.

“These are reasonable, practical, tactical regulations to our nation, states, communities, schools and homes. Responsible gun owners are fed up with the Second Amendment being abused and hijacked by some deranged individuals. These regulations are not a step back. They’re a step forward for a civil society. And [for] the Second Amendment,” McConaughey said in a roughly 20-minute speech from the podium.

McConaughey has also tried to sell the reform as non-partisan by appealing to American values.

“Enough with the counterpunching,” he said. “Enough of the invalidation of the other side. Let’s come to the common table that represents the American people. Find a middle ground, the place where most of us Americans live anyway. Especially on this issue. Because I promise you, America, you and me, we are not as divided as we are being told we are.”