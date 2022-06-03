Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Launch Relief Fund for Uvalde, Texas

In the wake of the news of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Matthew McConaughey and his wife are launching a relief fund. Of course, McConaughey was born in Uvalde, making the tragedy more personal than usual for the actor. A proud Texan, he seems intent on helping the families that were affected in any way he can.

Uvalde Relief Fund

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves are starting a relief fund for Uvalde, Texas families affected by the horrible shooting that took place last week

McConaughey is from Uvalde and has visited the town to offer his support

In the wake of the tragedy, the actor released a statement detailing how he felt about the incident along with a call to action

PEOPLE confirmed with the Academy Award winner and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey. The two are clearly shaken by what happened in Uvalde. As is the rest of the country. Together, along with their Just Keep Livin Foundation, they are going to raise funds.

McConaughey recently visited Robb Elementary School in Uvalde where he sat with the families.

“Matthew and Camila McConaughey have been on the ground in Uvalde for the last few days since the mass shooting, the loss is tragic,” the foundation said in a statement. “While the spirit of the community is in pain, the unanimous support of families to families and strangers to locals is beautiful.

“After the initial shock, the town has now begun the funerals and the grieving process, which will continue for the surviving children, families, and the entire community. The community will need ongoing grief counseling and support on the long road ahead of them. Please join us to help the people of Uvalde, TX.”

The JKL Foundation posted online about the relief fund.

Matthew McConaughey’s Message After Uvalde

When the shooting happened in Uvalde, many eyes turned toward Matthew McConaughey, the town’s most famous son. It was important for many to hear from him. He took time to collect his thoughts on that day. Then, he released a statement in the early hours of May 25.

“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” the message said.

“The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, “What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nations, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?” We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”

So, it’s clearly what this means to the actor. He has weighed in, and taken action now. The relief fund will help those that need it. With so much pain and agony, it’s a small part, but an important one.