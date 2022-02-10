‘Mayans M.C.’ Announces Season 4 Premiere Date

FX drama series Mayans M.C. will return for its fourth season on Tuesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff will air on FX and Hulu. Fans can catch up on the first three seasons on the streaming platform as well.

Mayans M.C. takes place two years after the events in Sons of Anarchy. Set in Santo Padre, California, a fictional city near the Mexican border, the series stars J.D. Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, and Emily Galindo. Additional cast members featured on the show include Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Richard Cabral, Raoul Trujillo, Danny Pino, Edward James Olmos, and Emilio Rivera.

The official FX synopsis for the American crime drama reads:

“Mayans M.C.follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder while their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.”

What we know about Mayans M.C. Season 4

In Season 4, Mayans M.C. promotes three new characters to its main roster. Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent “Rocco” Vargas will join the main cast in the new episodes. Their characters as Hank “El Tranq” Loza, Neron “Creeper” Vargas, and Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez are recurring roles in the first three seasons of the show.

American screenwriter and director, Kurt Sutter created Mayans M.C. alongside his counterpart Elgin James. Sutter is also responsible for introducing audiences to the long-running Sons of Anarchy series. Over the Mayans M.C.‘s first two seasons, Sutter worked as an executive producer and showrunner with James. Eventually, FX fired Sutter after receiving complaints about his on-set behavior. Now, Sutter is working on a Western series called The Abandons as well as a new film titled, This Beast. Both productions will debut on Netflix.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 came to a close in May 2021. In the wake of the season finale, actor Michael Irby revealed to Pop Culture that he had no ideas on what might be in store for when the show returns. Irby’s character on the series, Obispo “Bishop” Losa, is the presidente of the Mayans M.C. Santo Padre Chapter. Acting as one of the club’s co-founders, Losa is also the cousin of Marcus Alvarez (Rivera).

“We might have bombs and C4s set up outside, we might have to take the heights on it and start poppin’ people from the top, because if we can keep that gate shut, it’s like the Trojan war, right? If we can keep them on the other side of the gate, there’s maybe going to be a chance, but there are quite a few Mayans out there,” Irby told Pop Culture back in May. “I gotta say, even watching the show and knowing what’s going to happen, I was like, ‘D— Elgin! So, listen, am I dead? Are we starting a whole new Mayans? Is it Mayans Tuscon? Mayans Oakland? What are we doing, brother?'”