McDonald’s Announces New Happy Meals for Adults

McDonald’s is banking of childhood nostalgia to lure grownups back to their restaurants for a revamped Happy meal marketed to adults. It’s an effort to capitalize on the memory of its iconic red cardboard boxes. The fast food behemoth revealed plans to bring adult-oriented dishes. Of course, it even comes with a free toy, CNBC reports.

The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, a collaboration between McDonald’s and the renowned streetwear brand, will begin being sold at participating stores on October 3rd. Rather than featuring the smaller menu items found in a classic Happy Meal, the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box offers either a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets to people, along with fries and a soda.

The adult Happy Meal will include “one of four collectible figurines” of McDonald’s characters . The figures are Grimace, the Hamburglar, and Birdie, as well as a Cactus Buddy. Images of the collectibles were shared on McDonald’s Twitter.

tell me ur fave and i’ll tell u mine pic.twitter.com/msuxetDvws — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) September 27, 2022

McDonald’s chief marketing officer Tariq Hassan issued a statement about the adult Happy Meal. “We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” Hassan said. “I can’t wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week. With menu favorites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we’re reigniting a new generation’s love for our food and the brand.”

McDonald’s has had recent success collaborating with brands

This isn’t the first time that McDonald’s has collaborated with a brand. Last April, the chain collaborated with K-pop superstars BTS as part of its Famous Orders campaign. It sent ripples through their fan community. In 2020, a combo inspired by rapper Travis Scott’s favorite order was released. It was so popular that some restaurants ran out of Quarter Pounder burgers, CNBC reported at the time.

Thats not all in store from McDonald’s and Cactus Plant Flea Market. They will also release a special edition of apparel and souvenirs in addition to the combo meal. The release includes a plethora of tees, hoodies, and other collectibles that further explore the relationship between the two brands. Cactus Plant Flea Market demonstrated their talent for Nostalgia with this project. There is an option for those who are interested in purchasing the clothing but aren’t hungry. They can access the collab’s website on Monday at 11 a.m. ET.

There are also rumblings that McDonald’s will be reviving their classic 80s Halloween pails this season. The original iconic pails have become sought after collectors items. However, an official announcement has not yet been made.