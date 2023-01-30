McDonald’s Customer Goes Viral After Returning $5K Given to Him by Accident

All TikTok user Josiah Vargas wanted was a Sausage McMuffin. Instead, he got a bag full of cash and a moral quandary. On January 16th, Vargas, better known to the world as @dookiedoeboy, shared a clip on his TikTok account. In the video, he documented his journey to an Elkhart, Indiana McDonald’s drive-thru—where he received far more than what was on the menu.

The video details that when Vargas picked up his Sausage McMuffin from the drive-thru, he was shocked to discover an unexpected surprise in the bag that had been handed to him. With a look of shock on his face, Vargas gazes at the contents of the bag he was handed in place of his breakfast sandwich – stacks of money divided into individual Ziplock bags.

In the clip, Vargas holds up the cash. “Why? There’s a couple thousand dollars here,” Vargas asks the powers that be. “Like, why would they do this? Why would they give this to me?”

Vargas turned to TikTok with the intention of highlighting his incredible discovery, knowing that he could effortlessly take away all of the money and leave McDonald’s employees in a difficult situation. Nonetheless, he clarified that he knows precisely what is right for him to do.

“Now I have to return it because I’m a good person, I guess,” Vargas quips. He places the money back in the bag, adding, “How interesting.” As he strides into the store, his phone keeps recording with its lens facing downwards. He then approaches the register and greets it with a light-hearted joke.

“You guys laundering money around here?”, Vargas jokes to a McDonald’s employee once inside the fast food joint. In the video, you can see the employee’s relief at the cash being returned. As McDonald’s employees rejoice, one of them hesitantly inquired if he could give Vargas a hug. The now slightly less rich Vargas accepts.

The clip then cuts back to Vargas back inside his car. “I cut that short, but they were just all hugging me and thanking me,” Vargas explained. He then went on to add that they offered him free McDonald’s for a month. “When I was driving away. They called me back in. They gave me $200,” he continued, grinning.

Having completed his hero’s journey, Vargas waxed poetic about the moral of his epic ordeal.“Do good, people. Return $5000, got $200 and free McDonald’s for a month,” Vargas said. “Good trade value and maybe a viral TikTok.”

Of course, after the TikTok went viral, Vargas’s sister Haddie Keenum opened up a GoFundMe. The campaign is titled, “Get dookiedoeboy some McMoney!” Keenum details that Vargas “did the RIGHT THING” and is a hard worker. As of this writing, the campaign has raised over $1,600 of a $5,000 goal.

