Meet Elon Musk’s 7 Kids: Here Are All of Their Names, Ages, and Mothers

Elon Musk is the father of seven kids. That’s right. The Telsa founder has had a number of relationships in his lifetime. Because of this, Elon Musk has seven kids to his name. But the businessman continues to do his work while tending to his kids’ needs. Let’s take a look at his children and their names, along with their mothers. We can start with the most recent child with his now-off-again partner Grimes.

At A Glance

Elon Musk, founder of Telsa, is the father to seven children.

They were born during his time with Justine Wilson and Grimes.

His first child sadly died from SIDS in 2002.

Elon Musk has triplets among his children, too.

Elon Musk Is The Father To A Number of Kids

Musk and Grimes had a baby girl named Exa Dark Siderael born through a surrogate in December 2021. The child’s nickname is Y and joins the other Elon Musk children whose names are Griffin, Xavier, Kai, Saxon, Damian, and X. But becoming a father did not start out well for him and his wife at the time at all. He married author Justine Wilson of Canada in January 2000. They had a child, a son, named Nevada Alexander Musk in 2002. Sadly, Nevada died from sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, at 10 weeks old.

But they decided to turn toward using IVF. With it, Wilson gave birth to twins Griffin and Xavier Musk in April 2004. The boys are now 17. And they were not done yet. Musk and Wilson used IVF in bringing triplet sons Kai, Saxon, and Damian into the world in January 2006. The trio are now 16. We get more about the Musk children from Page Six.

Musk Has Two Children From His Relationship With Grimes

The couple divorced in 2008 but share custody of their five sons. Elon Musk was married twice to “Westworld” star Talulah Riley and had a relationship with actress Amber Heard. They did not have any children in the relationship.

Well, Musk started dating the singer Grimes in May 2018. She gave birth to a son in May 2020. His name is X AE A-XIII, known as X. He’s now 1 year old. The child’s original name was X Æ A-12. Well, “Æ” and “12” were in violation of California law for not being part of the English alphabet. That brought on the new name.

Exa’s nickname is Y. She was given it while their other child is named X. Grimes called Elon Musk her “boyfriend” in a Vanity Fair interview. But they have split up again. Musk did reveal in a recent interview that he told Grimes that he intended to leave for Mars since before they conceived their son.