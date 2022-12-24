Mega Millions Jackpot Skyrockets to $565 Million Over Christmas Weekend

I know they say money can’t buy happiness. But, something tells me that whoever wins the Mega Millions drawing is going to be pretty damn happy about it. The jackpot has skyrocketed this Christmas Weekend. According to the New York Post, the winning ticket is now valued at $565 million.

Winning numbers for the $510 million jackpot were drawn last night. Those numbers were 15, 31, 32, 38, and 62. The gold Mega Ball number was 8. However, no ticket holders correctly picked that combination of numbers so the value increased in preparation for the next drawing. The winning numbers for the $565 million jackpot will be drawn on Tuesday. If a ticket holder has the winning numbers for that drawing, they’ll have the option of immediately receiving a cash option of roughly $293.6 million.

Though nobody won the biggest prize available yet, two lucky winners from California and Illinois won $1 million each for matching 5 of the 6 winning numbers. 31 other Mega Millions lottery ticket holders will also win $10,000 this holiday season.

2022 Has Been A Massive Year For Mega Millions & Powerball Lottery Winners

Back in July, a lucky Mega Millions winner took home $1.28 billion. At the time, it was one of the top-three largest lottery jackpots in American history. That winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. In order for the jackpot to grow that large, it required several consecutive months with no one winning. The pot started growing on April 15th and a winner was not crowned until the end of July. It’s estimated that the chances of winning the Mega Millions are about 1 in 302 million.

That wasn’t the only record-breaking lottery win of the year though. In early November, a jackpot winner was finally selected after 40 straight Powerball drawings without anyone selecting the winning numbers. The lucky ticketholder from California took home $2.04 billion with that jackpot victory. Technical difficulties delayed that drawing by as much as 10 hours, but when the dust settled someone had won an epic sh*tload of money. That $2.04 billion prize is especially large when you take into account the previous Powerball winner before that took home a nice $206.9 million. The multi-billion winner from November elected to take the immediate cash payout, which was still worth a whopping $997.6 million.

Another cool lottery-based story involved a Vietnam veteran in Massachussettes who won a huge payout not once, but 6 times. He reportedly bought 6 tickets that all had the same numbers on them. The numbers were based on significant dates in his life, and he had been buying lottery tickets with those same numbers on them for more than 20 years before it finally paid off for him. He cashed in 5 of the tickets for an immediate lump sum of $1.95 million. For the 6th ticket, he selected the $ 25,000-a-year option.