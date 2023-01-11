Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to Second Highest in History With $1.3 Billion Prize

If you haven’t yet purchased a lottery ticket for the Mega Millions Jackpot, now might be the time to do so. As of Wednesday, the lottery soared to a massive $1.35 billion prize, the second-largest in its history, after going without another winner on Tuesday night.

According to CNN, the Mega Millions Jackpot sat at $1.1 billion on Tuesday before the drawing that evening. The news outlet reports the winning numbers were 7, 13, 14, 15, and 18, with the Mega Ball 9.

Nevertheless, while there were no claimants for the lottery jackpot, the drawing did see 16 small winners step forward. All 16 participants won the Mega Millions’ second-tier prize, taking home up to $3 million.

Now, with the Mega Millions Jackpot reaching the second-highest in its history, the next drawing is scheduled for Friday night. Further, while the jackpot total sits at $1.35 billion, it’s likely that if we do happen to see any winners come forward, they’ll take home significantly less.

Lottery winners have two options for claiming their prize. One is the annuity option, which theoretically pays out the sum of $1.35 billion over a certain set amount of time. The second is the cash option, and typically the more popular of the two. However, those who choose the cash option after winning the lottery lose a significant chunk of change due to taxes. Whoever happens to win during the Friday night drawing will take home roughly $707.9 million in cash.

Next Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing to Take Place on Friday the 13th

Superstitious Outsiders typically consider Friday the 13th to be an unlucky, ominous calendar date, however, the Mega Millions said in a statement early Wednesday that many lucky winners have brought home massive prizes in the past on that very day. Interestingly enough, the next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Friday the 13th.

In a light-hearted statement, the lottery said, “While many consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, it has been rewarding for Mega Millions players over the years, with six previous jackpots won on such a day. There’s a chance for another this Friday, and it’s a big one!”

Per the news outlet, it might not be Friday the 13th that’s lucky, but instead, the state of Michigan. Of the Mega Millions jackpots’ prior Friday the 13th claimants, four since the early 2000s have been from the Great Lakes State. The first came forward in 2008. Three other prior winners were also from MI, one in 2011, one in 2014, and one in 2017. The most recent Mega Millions Jackpot winner, however, was from Rhode Island. The Mega Millions mega-winner came forward in October of last year, bringing home a much more humble $502 million. The lottery jackpot finally topped $1 billion after nearly three full months without a winner.