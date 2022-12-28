Mega Millions Jackpot Surges to $640M on Wednesday After No Winning Ticket Sold

The Mega Millions jackpot was hitting some big numbers this week. And today the jackpot is growing even larger. Now Mega Millions players can take home as much as an estimated $640 million after multiple drawings without a big winner. The next drawing is scheduled to take place later this week on Friday, December 30.

The holiday shopping season may be coming to a close now. But, the Mega Millions winnings are only beginning to ramp up, it seems. After no winner was announced in the recent plays, adding up to 21 draws with no winner. Now, lottery experts are estimating the latest jackpot to hit well over $600 million, per MSN. A great way to get back some of the Christmas season expenses, right?

The Mega Millions Lottery Game Is Bringing Players A Major Jackpot After 21 Straight Draws With No Winners

Tuesday night’s drawing was the 21st straight drawing for the Mega Millions game without any player matching all six numbers, officials say. Now, lottery players have a chance to rake in some major winnings on Friday night.

This massive jackpot, which is now exceeding half a billion dollars is coming less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever. This, of course, came this fall when a $2.04 billion Powerball Prize finally hit in early November. A lucky California lottery player won the prize. However, a big winner has yet to step forward to claim the massive prize.

What Is It, Exactly, That Leads To These Major Lottery Prizes?

According to reports, the reason these lottery prizes rack up the major amounts is a simple one. The long odds that come with these games work to ensure that each game has few winners – creating some major cash prizes. This means that streaks of no winners allow the major jackpots to grow to some impressive figures. Just as the Mega Millions has done over the last 21 draws.

The odds of scoring the $640 million Mega Millions jackpot fall within a 302.6 million margin, officials note.

This massive Mega Millions jackpot amount reflects the total a lottery player would win if they decide to take the prize as an annuity. In this scenario, the winner receives annual payments for nearly 30 years. However, most winners choose the cash option when the jackpot gets this high. This amount lands at around $328.3 million.

The Mega Millions lottery game is played in 45 states regularly. The popular lottery game is also played in Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.