Mega Millions Jumps Again to Estimated $1.1 Billion After Friday Drawing Results in No Winner

The Mega Millions game has yet to yield a jackpot winner and the pot is now rising to a jaw-dropping $1.1 billion. With no winner during the Friday, January 6 drawing this makes it the 24th consecutive drawing without someone nabbing the jackpot prize.

The Mega Millions Top Prize Skyrockets After No Ticket Matches The Game’s Six Numbers

The Friday night (January 6) winning jackpot amount was estimated to be $940 million. This total has increased immensely now with no winner falling at over one billion dollars. The take-home prize for this jackpot will bring a winner around $568.7 million in prize money.

The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 10. This whopping jackpot amount will be the game’s third largest in history…it sits at number five when it comes to top lottery jackpot prizes overall.

The Impressive Jackpot Comes After 24 Draws With No Jackpot Winner

The last Mega Millions jackpot won by a player happened in October. Since then, the game has seen 24 consecutive drawings with no big winner. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot land at around 1 in 302.6 million, lottery officials say.

“Mega Millions has just reached the $1 billion mark again,” notes one lottery official of the big prize.

“It’s especially nice to see the jackpot grow throughout the holidays and into the new year,” the statement continues. The recent update adds that while the jackpot is very appealing, they encourage Mega Millions players to keep purchasing tickets within their budget and to “enjoy this jackpot run right along with us.”

Did Anyone Win The Popular Lottery Game On Friday, January 6?

The winning numbers for Friday’s (January 6) Mega Millions drawing are 3-20-46-59-63. The Mega Ball is 13 and the Megaplier landed at three times the play. While we know that no one scored the jackpot winnings, some players did take home a pretty sweet payday.

According to lottery officials, there were over 4.4 million winning tickets for the game’s other prizes. These winning amounts land at various levels between $2 and $1 million. According to Mega Millions spokespersons, five tickets matched all five of the Mega Millions numbers except for the gold Mega Ball.

This gave the players some impressive winnings of $1 million each. Two of these Match-5 winners came from purchases in New York. The other three were sold in Florida, Maryland, and New Jersey, lottery officials say.