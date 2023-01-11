Mega Millions Jackpot Soars Over $1 Billion: Here’s How to Maximize Your Chances

If you forgot to grab a Mega Millions lottery ticket for the Tuesday, January 10 drawing, that’s okay! No jackpot winner came from this most recent Mega Millions drawing, Now, the prize is now soaring to a jaw-dropping $1.35 billion. This Mega Million jackpot total is the second-largest winning amount in the lottery’s history.

According to lottery officials, there was no winning jackpot ticket in the Mega Millions game in Tuesday’s drawing. Leaving the $1.1 billion jackpot up for grabs, and now the pot is even bigger. The six winning numbers were 7, 13, 14, 15, and 18 and the Mega Ball was 9.

No Mega Millions Jackpot Winner, But Several Players Did Score A Big Prize

While there was no jackpot winner in the Tuesday night drawing, 16 players did score the game’s second-tier prize. These winning tickets scored wins as high as $3 million.

The next drawing, where lottery players will be trying for the $1.35 billion prize, is set for Friday night, February 13. The cash prize for this jackpot is $707.9 million. This jackpot is second only to a 2018 winning Mega Millions jackpot of $1.537 billion. This winning ticket was purchased in South Carolina.

Is Friday the 13th A Lucky Day For Hopeful Lottery Winners?

According to a news release from the lottery officials, the upcoming Friday the 13th drawing could mean some good luck for a lucky player. There have been six previous Mega Millions jackpots won on this day, lottery officials say.

“While many consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, it has been rewarding for Mega Millions players over the years,” a recent statement says.”With six previous jackpots won on such a day.”

Now with the major jackpot up for grabs during the first Friday the 13th of 2023, these numbers could mean one lucky player will be scoring the big prize.

Additionally, the state of Michigan seems to be the luckiest for lottery players when it comes to the Friday the 13th connection. Four of these six major Mega Millions winning tickets were purchased there. One was snagged by a winner in 2008, another in 2011. The last two were purchased in 2014 and 2017.

Other jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets hitting on a Friday the 13th were purchased in New York in 2009 and in Ohio in 2015.

According to U.S.A Mega, five numbers come up the most in the Mega Millions drawings over the last seven years. According to reports, the number 14 has been drawn 52 times. Seventeen has shown up 51 times in drawings and 10, 31, and 38 have been drawn 38 times.

The last Mega Millions winning jackpot brought one lucky player a $502 million win months ago on October 14. There were two winners with this particular lottery run, one in California and one in Florida. Since this drawing, there have been 33 million winning tickets sold, even if it isn’t a jackpot win. Sixty-eight of these lottery players scored a win of $1 million or more.