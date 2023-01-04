Mega Millions to Near $1 Billion Jackpot After No Winning Tickets Sold on Tuesday Night

No winner came from the Tuesday, January 3 Mega Millions game. So now the grand prize is soaring from $785 million to a number fast approaching $1 billion ahead of the Friday, January 6 Mega Millions drawing.

Mega Millions officials are reporting that there was no grand prize winner after the most recent drawing. This means we all have another shot at winning a near-record-breaking sum of cash in the upcoming drawing. As of now, the grand prize from the Friday, January 6 jackpot sits at $940 million. However, officials with the Mega Millions lottery note, this jackpot could grow even higher. The total prize can easily change as hopeful lottery players continue to purchase tickets.

Mega Millions Is Looking At The Fourth Biggest Grand Prize In The Game’s History

The upcoming jackpot amount is the fourth biggest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions. It is also the sixth-largest lottery prize in US history. This, of course, includes the Powerball game which made news at the end of last year with its record-breaking prize. A single winning Powerball ticket purchased in California won the massive $2.04 billion jackpot. This was the largest lottery prize ever, reports note. The winners of this impressive prize have yet to be announced.

Since no winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night’s $785 million Mega Millions jackpot, players get another go around for an even bigger prize. Tuesday’s winning numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41, and 44. The Mega Ball was 18.

The last time someone won a massive Mega Millions jackpot larger than $1 billion was just last year on July 29, 2022. This winning prize was sold in Illinois and brought a winning total of $1.337 billion to one lucky player.

There Have Only Been Three Larger Mega Millions Jackpots Since The Game Began In 2002

According to Mega Millions officials, there have only been three other prizes bigger than this one in the game’s 20-year history.

“In more than 20 years since the game began in 2002, there have been just three larger jackpots than Friday’s estimated prize,” Mega Millions says in a statement. “The Mega Millions record remains $1.537 billion, won by a single ticket in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. Two years ago, a $1.05 billion prize was won in Michigan on January 22, 2021, and July’s in Illinois.”

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on October 14, 2022. There have been 23 drawings since this win leading to the massive grand prize amount. A winner claiming the $940 million jackpot can opt to take the prize in the lump sum cash option. If they choose this, the winner would take home an estimated $483.5 million.