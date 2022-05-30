Memorial Day 2022: What Stores Are Open Today?

The arrival of the last Monday in May marks the unofficial start to summer as Memorial Day celebrations sweep our nation today. Citizens across the country are remembering U.S. military personnel who gave their lives for our freedom. It’s a small gesture for such a large sacrifice as many friends and family members gather during the federal holiday.

Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday, all government agencies, banks, schools, and many other businesses are closed. But don’t fret, if you have the day off and need to run some errands, there are plenty of locations open today. In fact, many retailers are having Memorial Day weekend sales in their stores and online shops. While online shopping is always an option 24/7, this federal holiday could impact certain businesses in your area.

Some retailers may have store hours that vary compared to their normal business hours. So your best bet will be to call ahead to confirm hours of operation before you leave the house. However, we’ve gathered an extensive list of stores and businesses that should be open in your area this Memorial Day. We can’t speak for local shops, but here’s a list of national chains that we’ve confirmed are open for business on Monday, May 30.

Grocery Stores Open on Memorial Day

Aldi: Stores are open, but hours of operation are limited. Look up local store hours HERE.

Stores are open, but hours of operation are limited. Look up local store hours HERE. Food Lion: Stores are open – normal hours.

Stores are open – normal hours. Giant Food: Stores are open – normal hours.

Stores are open – normal hours. Harris Teeter: Stores are open – normal hours.

Stores are open – normal hours. Lidl: Stores are open – normal hours.

Stores are open – normal hours. Publix: Stores are open, but hours vary according to the location. Look up local store hours HERE.

Stores are open, but hours vary according to the location. Look up local store hours HERE. Safeway: Stores are open, but hours vary according to the location. Look up local store hours HERE.

Stores are open, but hours vary according to the location. Look up local store hours HERE. Sam’s Club: Stores are open, but they’re closing early at 6 p.m.

Stores are open, but they’re closing early at 6 p.m. ShopRite: Stores are open, but hours vary according to the location. Look up local store hours HERE.

Stores are open, but hours vary according to the location. Look up local store hours HERE. Stop & Shop: Stores are open – normal hours.

Stores are open – normal hours. Target: Stores are open – normal hours.

Stores are open – normal hours. The Fresh Market: Stores are open – normal hours.

Stores are open – normal hours. Trader Joe’s: Stores are open, but hours vary according to the location. Look up local store hours HERE.

Stores are open, but hours vary according to the location. Look up local store hours HERE. Walmart: Stores are open – 6 a.m to 11 p.m.

Stores are open – 6 a.m to 11 p.m. Wegmans: Stores are open – normal hours.

Stores are open – normal hours. Whole Foods Market: Stores are open, but hours vary according to the location. Look up local store hours HERE.

Stores are open, but hours vary according to the location. Look up local store hours HERE. Winn-Dixie: Stores are open, but hours vary according to the location. Look up local store hours HERE.

Department Stores, Convenience Stores, and Retail Shops Open Today