Michigan Running Back Blake Corum Sends Message to Thief Who Stole His Car

Michigan running back Blake Corum has a pretty miserable weekend after his 2017 Camaro was stolen. And now the running back has shared a message on Twitter for the person(s) who took his ride.

Some initial reports stated that Corum purchased the car using NIL money earned in college. But he eschewed that notion when he explained that his parents bought him the car as a gift after graduating high school.

“Wasn’t NIL funded, my parents used their hard earned money to bless me with something nice after I graduated high school. God bless whoever stole it,” Corum wrote, accompanied with the praying hands emoji.

Wasn’t NIL funded, my parents used their hard earned money to bless me with something nice after I graduated high school. God bless whoever stole it🙏🏽 https://t.co/Jt7Da22E8S — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) January 24, 2023

Corum apparently had several items of Michigan apparel and an All-American helmet in the car when it was stolen.

That’s a heck of a way to turn the other cheek — at least publicly — after getting your car stolen, especially one that clearly meant as much as Corum’s Camaro.

The snow camo-wrapped Camaro was reportedly stolen from the parking garage near the apartment where Corum lives in Ann Arbor and has been reported missing with police. It is apparently white underneath the wrap.

Corum is returning to Michigan for a fourth season in a partially NIL-driven move

While NIL might not have played a role in Corum having a Camaro, it likely did play a role in bringing him back to Michigan.

The Heisman-candidate running back was suspected by many to be off to the NFL draft after the 2022 season, but a number of dovetailing factors helped tipped the scales for a college return. For one, Corum suffered a late-season knee injury that required surgery and would’ve disrupted his training schedule for the 2023 draft.

And in addition, the Valiant Collective came up with the “One More Year” initiative designed to raise NIL funds to be directed at certain juniors who might declare for the NFL draft. Corum is among that cohort — and while the value of any NIL agreement isn’t fully known, it’s safe to say Corum probably got a pretty penny to stay in Ann Arbor.

Hopefully he’ll be there with his Camaro, too.