Michigan Woman’s Reaction to Winning Lottery Nearly Forces Her Son to Call 9-1-1

A Michigan woman nearly ended up in the ER after the shock of winning the lottery made her hyperventilate so much that her son thought she was on the brink of a medical emergency.

The Emerald Green Wild Time player, Renae Shelby, explained to Michigan Lottery Connect that she bought a ticket from her “lucky” self-serve machine at Khouris Market on Davison Road in Flint as she “always” does. The machine had given her a few small wins in the past. But that day, it handed her a ticket worth $300,000.

“I started scratching the tickets when I got in my car. And when I saw I’d won $300,000, I was in shock!” she remembered. “I called my son right away, and he thought he was going to have to call 911 because I felt like I couldn’t breathe and could barely get my words out to tell him I’d won $300,000. It was so exciting!”

Luckily, Shelby didn’t have to make any emergency visits that day. She eventually calmed down and headed to her local lottery headquarters to claim her massive cashout. After taxes, she became $215,250 richer, reports The Kansas City Star.

The Lucky Michigan Lottery Winner Plans on Saving Her Money

Now that Shelby has the money, she’s not ready to part with it. As she told the publication, she’s going to save her fortune for the time being.

“Winning this prize has opened new doors and will provide a lot of opportunities for me that weren’t previously there,” she shared.

Emerald Green Wild Time is a brand-new game that debuted in December 2022. The 56-year-old used credits from past wins to buy her $300,000 ticket for only $5.

The game gives people the chance to win various cash amounts from $5 to $300,000. According to Michigan Lottery Connect, since its launch, it’s already given players an accumulated total of $6 million.

At the tie of writing $39 million in prizes are still waiting to be won, including nine $25,000 prizes and two more $300,000 top prizes. Only Michigan offers the game, however. But that doesn’t mean that other states don’t have their fair share of equally generous opportunities.

For example, just last month, a Wisconsin man grabbed one of his state’s Megabucks tickets while shopping at a Wayne’s Food Plus, and he walked out with a $15.1 million winner.

Scoring a jackpot with a Megabucks takes some serious luck, though. Each player only has a 1 in 6,991,908 odds of success.