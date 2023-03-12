Midwesterners Rejoice: Hidden Valley and Van Leeuwen Will Released a Ranch-Flavored Ice Cream

For all our midwesterners and beyond who know ranch dressing tastes great on literally everything and want more ways to enjoy it, Hidden Valley and Van Leeuwen have heard your calls. There is now a ranch-flavored ice cream, and it will soon be available at select Walmarts across the country.

Hidden Valley announced the delicious collaboration on Thursday. In a statement, per PEOPLE, the company shared that the new product blends “savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs, and a touch of sweetness.”

“We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything – pizza, carrots, French fries – but ice cream is a first for us,” said Rachel Garrison, associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch. “Insider tip? Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch.”

Unfortunately, the delicacy will not last, though. The retailer will only sell the ranch-flavored ice cream from March 20 to May 28.

On Instagram, Hidden Valley and the creamery further explained that the limited edition flavor celebrates National Ranch Day, which was March 10, the day of the post.

“IF YOU HAVE A MOUTH, YOU NEED TO TRY THIS FLAVOR,” reads the caption.

In the comments, people, understandably, shared very mixed reviews on the flavor.

“RANCH ICE CREAM BEST OF BOTH WORLDS,” one follower wrote.

“Only if a purchase comes with crazy spicy wings would I even consider turning to this lol,” added another.

“Every day, we stray further from God’s Grace,” a less than enthusiastic fan quipped.

“My Midwest neighbor can’t wait,” someone else noted.

Taste Testers Admit Ranch-Flavored Ice Cream is Better than Expected

Apparently, the writers at PEOPLE had the chance to taste the controversial ice cream, and they explained the experience as “a wild ride” for their “senses.”

In the smell category, the ranch-flavored ice cream was a hard no. But everyone who partook in the tasting, even the people who don’t like the dressing, admitted that ice cream was better than expected.

While none of them were willing to eat an entire bowl’s worth, they did think it was a great condiment for pretzel dipping. And they added that a true ranch fan will likely enjoy the experience.

“We’re so excited to debut this new series of flavors and unveil what is possibly our most surprising ice cream yet,” Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, shared. “We have done some creative collaborations and can’t wait for Walmart shoppers to try this new and exciting flavor along with our other Spring specials.”