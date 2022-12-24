Military Assures Children That Snowstorms Slamming US Won’t Stop Santa Claus

Don’t worry, kids. This year’s nearly country-wide winter storm may be grounding planes and keeping families off the roads. But snow and wind are no match for Santa Claus and his holiday magic, according to the U.S. military. He’ll still travel the globe tonight to lay presents under your tree. In fact, officials can already confirm his takeoff.

“We have to deal with a polar vortex once in a while, but Santa lives year-round in one at the North Pole. So he’s used to this weather,” U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Ben Wiseman, a spokesman for the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, announced.

The U.S. and Canadian militaries jointly formed NORAD 67 years ago. The command runs out of the Peterson Air Force base in Colorado Springs, Colorado. And each year, it tracks Kris Kringle’s journey.

The tracking tradition began by mistake in 1955. A children’s department store printed an ad in a Colorado Springs newspaper that included a telephone number that supposedly linked to Saint Nick himself. But the paper accidentally printed the number for what was then called the Continental Air Defense Command.

U.S. Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup was on duty that night and he was a good sport about the situation. Shoup instructed the officer manning the desk that night to take the calls and explain that Santa was mid-flight and running on schedule. The military has kept with the wholesome duty ever since.

In the current day, children can actually watch the legendary hero’s current location through the Santa tracker. It went live on Friday at 4 am ET. Wiseman noted that NORAD is able to pinpoint Santa as soon as Rudolph’s nose turns red.

While our mission of aerospace warning and control, and maritime warning continues 24/7/365, we're gearing up for our additional mission on Dec 24: tracking Santa. #WeHaveTheWatch #NTS2022https://t.co/o2QzJRkd7z — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) November 29, 2022

To help the daunting task of delivering billions of gifts worldwide, U.S. and Canadian fighter jets also give him an escort of North America.

Kids and parents can track the jolly fellow online or by downloading the NORAD Santa app. And if anyone wants more information on Mr. Kringle, they can call 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) and either speak to a live operator or listen to a recorded update.