Millions of Americans Now Eligible for Inflation Relief Checks, Stimulus Payments

With the tax season officially underway, it’s reported that millions of Americans are now eligible for inflation relief checks as well as stimulus payments.

According to the New York Post, numerous states are now offering inflation relief checks for residents. In Massachusetts, the commonwealth is providing eligible taxpayers with a refund that amounts to 14.0312% of their personal income tax liability. This is based on their 2021 tax returns.

The state must return to taxpayers a portion of excess tax revenue if the revenue collection exceeds the annual tax revenue cap. Officials within the state confirmed that they collected nearly $3 billion in excess taxes. Per the state’s website, those who have not yet filed their 2021 income tax returns have until September 15, 2023, in order to qualify for the refund.

Meanwhile in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, alongside Democratic legislators, announced a proposed plan to send $180 “inflation relief checks” to the state’s residents filing for the 2022 tax year. Single or joint tax returns will receive the same amount. However, in order to pass the bill, Republican legislators would have to support it.

In New Jersey, homeowners who earn up to $150,000 will receive a $1,500 tax refund. Those who make between $150,000 and $250,000 will get a $1,000 check. Renters who earn up to $150,000 will receive a $450 check.

Finally, in Colorado, residents are “beneficiaries” of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) law. This law requires the state to refund surplus tax revenue. Last September, Colorado sent out $750 checks to individual 2022 filers and $1,5000 for joint filers. Those who have a Colorado income tax liability or refund of wage withholding will have until October 16, 2023, to file and be eligible for a TABOR refund.

Will California Send Out More inflation Relief Checks?

According to KTLA, California’s Franchise Tax Board (FTB) announced that it is currently in the film phase of planned inflation relief checks. It will be sending the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) to a small number of recipients who changed their address since filing the 2020 taxes. This process is expected to be complete by February 14, 2023.

Speaking about the process, an agency spokesperson stated, “We anticipate that a small number of payments will remain after this month — exceptional cases that require manual review. Although we don’t imagine much activity beyond this spring, FTB has until the program ends in April 2026 to ensure all eligible Californians receive an MCTR payment.”

The agency is also asking Californians who think they are missing a payment to make sure they are eligible. The FTB noted that some residents misunderstood that in order to qualify they need to have filed state taxes on time in the 2020 tax year, not 2021 or 2022.

“FTB encourages anyone who has reviewed the MCTR eligibility requirements and payment schedule on our MCTR website to call Money Network’s (800) 542-9332 customer service line to discuss their situation,” the spokesperson added.