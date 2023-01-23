Mini Fireball Bottles Ripped as Misleading in Lawsuit Because They’re Not Actually Whiskey

Whiskey aficionados brace yourselves. A new lawsuit claims that those mini fireball bottles labeled “Fireball Cinnamon” are not really whisky. According to an article in The Washington Post, those 99-cent bottles are actually just malt beverages flavored to taste like whiskey.

Recently, Sazerac was sued for allegedly tricking customers with its convenience-store version of the drink. The complaint claims that this particular bottle is almost indistinguishable from its liquor store version. To tell them apart one would need to read the tiny print on each label.

“The label misleads consumers into believing it is or contains distilled spirits,” reads a part of the class-action lawsuit. Anna Marquez, from Illinois, filed a claim saying that she bought the mini bottles under the understanding they held whiskey.

Malt drinks, such as Colt 45 and hard seltzers, are brewed by fermentation rather than distillation like whiskey is. As a result of this difference in brewing processes, malt beverages tend to be less regulated than distilled spirits.

Why these Mini Fireball Bottles are under so much scrutiny

The pending legal case has to do with the labeling of the ingredients on the malt-beverage version. “Malt Beverage With Natural Whisky & Other Flavors and Carmel Color,” the mini fireball bottle read. This lawsuit claims the drink’s description is a crafty way to deceive customers into believing it has real whiskey, rather than just having its flavor. Consumers “will think the Product is a malt beverage with added (1) natural whisky and (2) other flavors,” the claim explains.

This legal action, which alleges the company broke state consumer-fraud laws, seeks to recompense anyone in Illinois, North Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho Alaska Iowa Mississippi Arkansas Kansas Arizona South Carolina, or Utah who bought Fireball Cinnamon. Although unspecified statutory and punitive damages are sought for compensation; according to the filing itself this could exceed $5 million.

Representing Marquez and her peers is Spencer Sheehan. He’s a famous plaintiff’s attorney known for his numerous class-action lawsuits against food companies. He has been dubbed the “Vanilla Vigilante”. This is due to his battles over products with artificial vanilla instead of the real deal.

Among his other cases, he has sued Frito-Lay for not including enough actual lime juice in its “Hint of Lime” Tostitos and Kellogg’s strawberry Pop-Tarts, claiming that they contain as much apple and pear as they do strawberries. When contacted for a statement, Sazerac—the producer of Fireball—declined to comment on the ongoing legal proceedings.

Those mini fireball bottles that litter highways across the country are wildly popular. In a separate court case, Sazerac said that Fireball is its biggest-selling brand by both volume and profits. It outsells its highly classy bourbons such as Pappy Van Winkle, Buffalo Trace, and Blanton’s, Kentucky.com reports.