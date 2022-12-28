Minimum Wage Set To Increase in 23 States and 41 Cities

Thanks to an increase in the minimum wage, millions of workers in the United States are about to receive a raise on New Year’s Day.

The minimum wage is increasing in 23 states. Meanwhile, 41 cities also increased the minimum hourly rate employers must pay to workers. Most of the city-mandated pay bumps are in California, with 28 of the 41 in the Golden State.

Meanwhile, another five states and 22 cities along with some counties will raise the minimum wage later in 2023. This is all according to the National Employment Law Project, a group that pushes for more workers rights.

For context, the federal minimum wage is $7.25. It hasn’t increased since 2009. Twenty states still only require the $7.25 hourly wage. Conversely, by the end of 2023, six states will feature a minimum wage of at least $15. Those states are California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Washington. Even more will increase to $15 by 2027, including New Jersey, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Rhode Island and Florida.

States With at Least a $1 Minimum Wage Increase in 2023

These states are raising their minimum wages by at least $1 in 2023:

Arizona ($12.80 to $13.85)

Colorado ($12.56 to $13.65)

Connecticut ($14 to $15)

Delaware ($10.50 to $11.75)

Florida ($10 to $12)

Illinois ($12 to $13)

Maine ($12.75 to $13.80)

Nebraska ($9 to $10.50)

New Jersey ($13 to $14)

New York ($13.20 to $14.20)

Virginia ($11 to $12)

The state of California has the highest requirement for minimum wage. It will be $15.50, which is a 50-cent raise from 2022. However, Washington, D.C. sports the highest minimum of $16.10. It’s set to rise again in July 2023 since it’s tied to the Consumer Price Index. Washington will edge California by the end of the year with an increase to $15.74.

Individual cities also will have higher rates. Cupertino, Calif. is increasing its minimum to $17.20. That’s a raise of 80 cents an hour. Then there’s Flagstaff, Arizona, where the minimum will be $16.80, a bump of $1.30.

Minneapolis and St. Paul Minnesota also are increasing base wages to $15.19 per hour.

An analysis by the progressive-leaning Economic Policy Institute shows that the raises should impact as many as 8.4 million workers across the country.

“The raises we are seeing are a true testament to the power of organizing,” Yannet Lathrop, senior researcher and policy analyst at NELP, told CBS News. “These raises were achieved in a variety of ways, from ballot initiatives to statehouses to workers making their demands to employers directly.”