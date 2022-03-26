minnesota-man-freed-from-russian-detention-center

A Minnesota man has been released from a detention center in Russia after being taken by Russian forces while trying to exit Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Tyler Jacob, who is originally from Winona Minnesota, was in Ukraine teaching English when Russian troops invaded the country.

Minnesota Man Captured By Russia While Fleeing Ukraine Has Now Found Safety

A Minnesota man who was taken prisoner in Ukraine by Russian troops earlier this month has now been released. The man, Tyler Jacob, has been safely reunited with his wife and daughter, Jacob’s mother says. According to the man’s mother, Tina Hauser, she was finally able to speak to her son after waiting nearly two weeks for news on his situation.

“It’s just been awesome to be able to hear his voice again,” says Tina Hauser of 28-year-old Jacob.

“It was like angels singing in my ears,” Hauser continues of the emotional phone call. “This was the day that I’ve been waiting for almost two weeks now.”

Hauser says that Tyler was with an ambassador when he called, letting her know that he was in a safe country.

“When he got to the safe country that he’s in, he called me,” Hauser explains.

“He was with an ambassador at the time so she called and he got on the phone,” she remembers. After a short conversation, Hauser told her son to get “situated, do what you need to do and then we’ll get in contact later when everything settles down later today or tomorrow.’”

Minnesota Native Captured By Russia While Headed Into Turkey With Wife and Daughter

On March 12, Russian troops stopped a bus with Jacob, his Ukrainian wife, and his 11-year-old daughter aboard. The bus was bound for Turkey.

According to the man’s father, John Quinn, Jacon was not mistreated while in Russian custody. Nevertheless, they are excited to be working on bringing him home.

“It was a roller coaster,” Quinn tells CNN.

“It was up and down,” he says. “The hurdles that we had to get over to get him to safety.”

Quinn added that Jacob had said “they were treating him very well there. He had no complaints at all about how he was treated.”

Officials Worked With State Department and Embassy To Free Jacob From the Russian Prison

Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, worked with the embassy in Moscow as well as the state department to locate Jacob. Their efforts ultimately led to his freedom.

“Over the last two weeks, my team and I have been in close contact with his family, the State Department, and the U.S. embassy in Moscow working towards this outcome,” Klobuchar says in a statement.

“I am grateful that we were able to help bring him to safety,” the senator adds. “I am relieved that Tyler is safely reunited with his wife and daughter.”