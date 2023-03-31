Minnesota Train Derailment Update: Residents Allowed to Return Home After Mandatory Evacuations

Although a fire caused by the BNSF train derailment in Minnesota was still not contained after more than 14 hours, evacuation orders for Raymond, a small town near the accident, were reportedly lifted and residents were able to return to their homes.

The train derailment occurred in Raymond, Minnesota in the early hours of Thursday (March 30th). It was reported that 22 cars of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train came off the tracks. The train was notably carrying “a form of ethanol” as well as a “corn syrup liquid.” Following the derailment, Raymond residents were told to evacuate the area as crews attempt to contain the site.

In the afternoon hours of Thursday, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office announced that residents were able to return to their homes. “The evacuation order for Raymond has been lifted. Residents may return safely to their homes. There will be road detours in the area around the site,” the authorities wrote on Facebook. “There is no impact to groundwater. Local responders and BNSF personnel continue to work to mitigate the incident.”

The county sheriff’s office also stated that the main track was blocked and an estimated time for reopening the line was not yet available. Details about what happened before the crash are currently unknown. “The cause of the incident is under investigation.”

Nearly 30 Fire Departments Assisted in the Minnesota Train Derailment Clean Up

Meanwhile, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at the 22-hour mark that crews were still cleaning up the train derailment site. A total of 46 trucks from 28 fire departments were assisting the Raymond Fire Department and several volunteer fire departments remained on the scene.

“Generous community volunteers have provided a seemingly endless supply of home cooked food. BNSF crews are working hard to clear the scene and will continue to do so all through the night. A heartfelt thanks to all. Please keep the workers and volunteers in your prayers tonight.”

The sheriff also stated that the EPA was on site. The government agency’s team was monitoring the air for particulate matter and volatile organic compounds, or VOCs. It was further noted that the EPA has already provided oversight and independent state collection to BNSF’s ongoing air monitoring. “EPA has not found any particulate matter levels of concern in the community,” the sheriff explained. “And so far, low levels below health concerns of VOCs have been detected only immediately downwind of the cars in a non-populated area.”

The National Transportation Safety Board was also expected to be on-site Thursday evening. The local law enforcement had asked the public to stay clear of the crash site. This is to allow workers to safely do their jobs and clean up the mess.