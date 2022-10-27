Missouri Bridge Collapses Leaving One Dead, Others Injured

Tragic news hit residents of one Missouri town recently as a bridge collapsed, leaving one dead and others injured in the aftermath. According to officials, the tragedy occurred as workers were pouring concrete during construction on a concrete bridge in Kearney, Missouri. This area is located about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City.

One worker was killed in the devastating bridge collapse. Two others were injured in the deadly Wednesday afternoon collapse, notes the Clay County Missouri Sheriff’s Office.

Workers Were Trapped Under Concrete When Missouri Bridge Unexpectedly Collapsed

It was around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, October 26 when the concrete bridge began to cave in. Workers were on the bridge at the time of the collapse, pouring concrete during construction. The deadly bridge collapse trapped three or four of the construction workers, reports note. One man was killed in the tragedy. The others suffered minor injuries.

A Clay County Sheriff’s office spokesperson spoke with the local FOX News affiliate, FOX 4 Kansas City about the event. According to the statement, emergency crews took about an hour to reinforce the collapsed bridge. Ultimately freeing the surviving workers trapped within the debris.

The Collapsed Bridge Was Scheduled To Reopen After Six Years Of Closure

The collapsed bridge had been closed to traffic and travelers since 2016, officials note. However, construction to make the bridge operable again had begun in 2021. According to statements crews had started in May of that year working to create a new two-lane bridge after years of closure. The opening date for the structure was set for early 2023, officials say.

According to the Sheriff’s reports, multiple contracting companies and crew members were at the scene when the bridge collapsed. However, no Clay County employees were present when the deadly tragedy struck.

Inspectors And Officials Reported No Safety Concerns Prior To The Deadly Bridge Collapse

Official reports note that investigators found no issues with the bridge or safety concerns just a few short hours before the deadly collapse. In fact, the Clay County Sheriff’s department notes that an engineering contractor was on the scene the day of the collapse. These officials were on hand to inspect the bridge prior to crews pouring the concrete deck, the sheriff’s deputies note.

However, an investigation is underway to understand what led to the devastating bridge collapse. The findings and results of the impending investigation into the tragic event will be turned over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.