mma-fighter-faces-manslaughter-charges-after-fatally-striking-airman-in-florida-bar-fight

An amateur mixed martial arts fighter allegedly struck a U.S. airman outside a Florida bar, resulting in the victim’s death.

According to police, Ross Johnson, 23, of Carterville, Illinois, faces manslaughter charges in the death of Air Force Airman 1st Class Dayvon Larry, 31, of Malone, Florida.

The altercation occurred as part of a larger brawl which erupted both inside the Coyote Ugly Saloon and outside in the parking lot. The Panama City Beach Police Department noted in its initial findings that Larry did not participate in the argument which precipitated the fighting; but that he may have known one of the parties. They estimate the fatal blow occurred around 12:30 a.m. early Monday morning.

The bar fight occurred about 20 miles north of Tyndall Air Base in Florida

Authorities believe Larry took one single punch in the parking lot, but one was enough. Security broke up the fight and then called emergency responders, who administered CPR to the victim. Larry later died at the hospital.

Police said that Johnson has been identified as a suspect based on security camera footage. Investigators report that Johnson gave conflicting narratives and false information in regards to the incident, but ultimately confessed after questioning, according to NBC news.

Dayvon Larry was from Malone, Florida, a small town 70 miles north of Panama City Beach, police said. A Tyndall Air Force Base spokesperson, where Larry was stationed, confirmed the death of an airman, but did not offer a name. Police later identified Johnson as an amateur MMA fighter, which could make his defense more complicated given his special and unique set of combat skills. Johnson hails from Carterville, Illinois.

Police do not know why Johnson was in town, but spring break is just wrapping up in Florida, a time when young people descend on the state to party and go to the beach.

Coyote Ugly saloon could not be reached for comment.