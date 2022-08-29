‘Monarch’ Star Trace Adkins Says He Sees Himself in New Character: ‘Train Is Perpetually Off the Track’

Country music icon and Monarch star Trace Adkins shared that he sees himself in his new role. The upcoming series has country fans eager for its release.

Adkins spoke to PEOPLE about his role in the new drama series.

“He’s very much like me,” Adkins said. “I mean, I can look back over periods in my life where the train was perpetually off the track, and that’s Albie’s world. The train is perpetually off the track. Sometimes it’s his fault, sometimes it’s not, but he has to deal with that stuff.”

He portrays Albie Roman in the show. Monarch follows “Reigning King of Country Music Albie Roman, along with his insanely talented — and tough as nails — wife, Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman, have created a country music dynasty, but even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie.”

The synopsis adds: “When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom, alongside her brother Luke and sister Gigi.”

Although he gave another reason, it makes sense that Adkins relates to his new role – he is a country star portraying a country star. It was a perfect fit for him.

Monarch is also to provide cameos of several other big country stars. Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Tayna Tucker, and more will make appearances on the drama.

As well as Adkins, the show stars Susan Sarandon, Iñigo Pascual, Anna Friel, and more.

Adkins has showcased his excitement for the show on social media. He quote-tweeted an article about it, writing: “‘There’s a lot of curveballs that are going to come that you don’t see coming’ #monarch @MonarchOnFOX.”

Trace Adkins Stars in New Show About a Country Music Star

Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith sings the theme song for the show, The Card You Gamble. The musician was thrilled to have the opportunity to sing it. She spoke to PEOPLE about it. The theme song was written by Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, also known as “the Love Junkies.” As soon as she found out, Smith “jumped at the chance” to sing it.

“I fell in love with it because it’s something different than I’ve ever done before. There’s definitely this drama in it. It’s a little Western and spooky. It fits the show very well, and it was fun to record. When I went into the vocal booth to cut the song, it was almost like I had to put on my own character and imagine I was in the show, as well,” she said.

The drama show Monarch premieres on September 11 on Fox.