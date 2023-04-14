Montana Set to Become First State to Ban TikTok

Montana lawmakers passed legislation requesting all app stores to cease offering TikTok as the government deliberates a national ban. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is anticipated that the governor will authorize the measure. Out of every US state that has taken action on the Chinese-owned video app TikTok, this decision to prevent users from downloading it is by far the most impactful.

By a vote of 54-43, the bill was ratified and it will become effective in 2024. As part of this initiative, app stores are not allowed to provide their services to Montana users and TikTok would be banned from offering its products in the state. Nevertheless, those who already have downloaded the application can still use it as they please.

In an official statement, Brooke Oberwetter of TikTok declared that “the bill’s champions have admitted that they have no feasible plan for operationalizing this attempt to censor American voices.” This measure is expected to be contested. TikTok has emphasized that the courts will determine whether or not it complies with the Constitution.

The upcoming legal battle might be considered a litmus test for the potential obstacles that could stand in the government’s way if it were to implement an all-encompassing TikTok ban. Apart from proving hard to enforce due to its requirement of third-party affiliations, this regulation would most likely rouse First Amendment issues as well. Multiple courts have already vetoed attempts at banning TikTok earlier in 2020. Legislators have not offered any proof that TikTok has handed over user data to the Chinese government or is attempting to control what people see on the platform.

Fears of TikTok likely exist because of its close association with China

This legislation is a warning of potential security threats, as the app owned by ByteDance has close ties to China. Moreover, it could be collecting private information from users without their consent or knowledge. This effectively infringes on people’s right to privacy and safety.

“The People’s Republic of China exercises control and oversight over ByteDance, like other Chinese corporations. [It] can direct the company to share user information, including real-time physical locations of users,” the bill reads. Initially, a bill was proposed that would require internet service providers to block TikTok. It would have included hefty fines if they assisted in the circulation of the app. However, this part of the legislation was removed later on.

Despite the recent legislation, questions remain about how enforcement of this ban can be achieved. Penalties will be imposed on app stores that persist in offering TikTok after 2024. Penalties will also be issued for any operators of the application itself.

On Thursday, Chinese officials firmly opposed the potential sale of TikTok. This is due to its export of technology which requires prior approval from the government. As a privately held company, 60% of TikTok is owned by worldwide institutional investors. Meanwhile, 20% each belongs to its founders and employees. There are five board members in total, three of whom reside in the United States.

Congress is considering multiple bills that would take action against the app. The White House supports one such bill. It seeks to create a single framework for reviewing and dealing with foreign technology. If passed, this measure grants authority to the Commerce Department so they can analyze transactions involving foreign information and communications technology products and services – as well as block or mitigate them if necessary.